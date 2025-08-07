The flames of war are about to reignite, and the Kingdom is once again in crisis!



Beneath the guise of peace, the Dark Faction has already laid out an inescapable net. In this brand-new version, you will delve deep into unknown desert territories to rescue the exiled Prince, help him return to the capital, and wage the final decisive battle against the long-hidden Dark Faction!





This Version Update at a Glance:





New Desert Terrain Added



Unfamiliar landscapes hide unknown dangers. Respected Viceroy, are you ready to face new challenges?





10 New Aides-de-camp



Each possesses unique abilities and backstories, waiting for you to unleash their potential!





40 New Cards

Brand-new tactical combinations and deck-building strategies to help you stand out on the desert battlefield!





30 New Enemies



Monsters formed from sand and magic await your challenge





28 Chest Upgrades



Unlock more strategic options and resource acquisition paths!





7 New Main Story Missions



Venture deep into the desert to uncover the truth behind the Dark Faction’s conspiracy!





Exploration Mechanics Completely Revamped!



In the DLC map, the monthly quest system will be replaced by a brand-new exploration gameplay, bringing more strategic challenges!



Balance Adjustments

Adjustments have been made to numerous in-game stats for balancing purposes





⚔️Are you ready to face new challenges? The fate of the Kingdom rests on your shoulders!





