🛠️ Bugfix:
- The mausoleum tutorial now properly closes when closing the menu.
- The hospital's placement was very broken when reopening after starting it → fixed.
- All buttons have been standardized in their placement relative to the text box.
- Fixed the direction of key labels in the main menu (2 reversed).
- Text that was sticking out in the first pop-up build menu tutorial → fixed + completely repositioned the tutorial for this menu (the others will follow later).
- Rocks and cacti could appear on the barbed wire, blocking the zombie → spawn area reworked (please report with a screenshot if this persists).
⚙️ Changes:
- Changed the color scheme of the stat icons in the hospital tutorial (improved readability).
- Redesigned the placement of the tutorial boxes for the three build tutorials to avoid obscuring important elements.
- The text for the 4/4 hospital tutorial has been revised (added clarity and missing information).
- The zombie in the background of the start menu now loops instead of only passing through once.
✨ Added:
- Added the speed stat system: each point in speed grants a +7% boost to the zombie's initial speed.
📌 Changes based on suggestions:
- Lowered the cost of the first upgrades: all at 1 Rune.
- Lowered the cost of Rune upgrades: resources reduced by -1 to -3 depending on the case.
- Lowered the DNA cost for leveling up to make the system more appealing.
- Attempted audio mixing to equalize the menu sound with the main game sound (please provide feedback if you have any concerns).
- Changed the order of stats in the stats tutorial.
Bêta Version [0.0.14]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3909981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update