🛠️ Bugfix:

- The mausoleum tutorial now properly closes when closing the menu.

- The hospital's placement was very broken when reopening after starting it → fixed.

- All buttons have been standardized in their placement relative to the text box.

- Fixed the direction of key labels in the main menu (2 reversed).

- Text that was sticking out in the first pop-up build menu tutorial → fixed + completely repositioned the tutorial for this menu (the others will follow later).

- Rocks and cacti could appear on the barbed wire, blocking the zombie → spawn area reworked (please report with a screenshot if this persists).



⚙️ Changes:

- Changed the color scheme of the stat icons in the hospital tutorial (improved readability).

- Redesigned the placement of the tutorial boxes for the three build tutorials to avoid obscuring important elements.

- The text for the 4/4 hospital tutorial has been revised (added clarity and missing information).

- The zombie in the background of the start menu now loops instead of only passing through once.



✨ Added:

- Added the speed stat system: each point in speed grants a +7% boost to the zombie's initial speed.



📌 Changes based on suggestions:

- Lowered the cost of the first upgrades: all at 1 Rune.

- Lowered the cost of Rune upgrades: resources reduced by -1 to -3 depending on the case.

- Lowered the DNA cost for leveling up to make the system more appealing.

- Attempted audio mixing to equalize the menu sound with the main game sound (please provide feedback if you have any concerns).

- Changed the order of stats in the stats tutorial.