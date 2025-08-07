Stat changes are a bit more lenient but basically you need at least 4 of 8 main stats past 40 to activate stat debuffs

this is only possible in a second playthrough

you can always click mess with fate in "are you lost" menu

still making updates, but try playing this game with 3-4 playthroughs in a sitting. things should get wackier

