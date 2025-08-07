 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19515424 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Stat changes are a bit more lenient but basically you need at least 4 of 8 main stats past 40 to activate stat debuffs

  2. this is only possible in a second playthrough

  3. you can always click mess with fate in "are you lost" menu

  4. still making updates, but try playing this game with 3-4 playthroughs in a sitting. things should get wackier

  5. i love you all

  6. contact me in discord for any issues

  7. still working on soundtrack

