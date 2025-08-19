Update 1.2.4 is rolling out now to all platforms! As we work toward some larger changes and new features, this update focuses on steady improvements: further improving Age Transitions, rebalancing Wonders, adding more quality-of-life touches, and tidying things up with a round of addressed issues.



A few quick notes before you dive in:

While we aim to maintain backwards compatibility for existing saves as much as possible, some new abilities or effects may not appear until you start a new game or advance to the next Age in your current campaign. For the best experience, we recommend starting a new game, or continuing your current game into the next Age.

If you encounter any new issues, try disabling any mods, as some may not yet be compatible with the latest update.

Are you playing on Steam and want to finish your current save under a previous version? You can do so using our legacy Steam beta branch.



Read on for the full notes below!



Wonder Balance

Wonders have always been a topic of fond discussion in the community. We love seeing your Wonder Tier Lists, and debating the merits of each Wonder's ability against their unlock and placement conditions. These make it fun for us to approach Wonder rebalancing, and to try to address the points made by the fans!

In Update 1.2.4, we've made a major round of adjustments to Wonders in every Age. We've moved the unlock location for Wonders around for better timing, like Erdene Zuu being available earlier, or to avoid overlapping, like separating Colossus and Monks Mound from being on the same Civic branch. We've expanded placement conditions, like relaxing the Desert restriction for the Pyramids and adding Grassland Mountains to Machu Pikchu.

When a Wonder is a clear must-pick every game, it's time for a nerf, so we've reduced the strength of Gate of All Nations and House of Wisdom. But we've also buffed the effects of many, many Wonders to make them feel better and bring them into a more playable space. Check out the Wonders that enhance terrain like Petra – we've addressed the fact that building over the enhanced terrain removes the Wonder's effect!

The full list of Wonder changes are included in the notes below!



Gameplay

Advisors

(★ – Community Influenced Item) Made several improvements to Advisor Warnings, including: "Trailing in Technology" and "Trailing in Civics" warnings no longer occur at Difficulty Levels of Sovereign and above. Made updates to "Competing Wonder" warning, including: Warning now appears in all Ages (not just Antiquity). Clicking "Take Me There" Age Transition Improvements



(★) Alliances are now kept on Age Transition when playing on the Continuity setting.

(★) More Gold/Influence is now carried ovemoves you to the other player's copy of the Wonder if possible.

Added new Advisor Warning: "Codex with a potential home but not assigned one." This is a variant of the existing warning "Codex with no Home."





AI

Trade with AI no longer fails due to assigning a Resource it thought it could.

AI now focuses more on transitioning Independents into City-States.

AI now has more reasonable logic in the Peace Deal menu.

Higher Difficulty AI no longer builds a functional duplicate wall on the same tile when the AI captures another Settlement.

AI leaders no longer accept an alliance if they will have to break it immediately, such as being at war with one of their allies.

Independent Power AI no longer fails to move their Units until provoked.

AI players now aggressively pursue final Victory Projects and Wonders after completing Legacy Paths.

AI will now properly favor Coastal tiles when available when navigating the Ocean to avoid ship damage.

Age Transition

Spain is now properly unlocked with Lafayette when transitioning to the Exploration Age.

Mongolia is now properly unlocked after Age Transition when playing as one of Mongolia's recommended Leaders.

\[Right to Rule DLC] During Advanced Start, Genghis Khan no longer receives policies from the Han and Ming civs as they are not recommended civilizations.

Camera Improvements

(★) Added an edge-panning option for platforms with mouse input. Dev note : We heard those of you who prefer edge-panning instead of click-drag or keyboard map navigation, so we brought it back. Keep the feedback coming!

Reworked controller input to significantly improve the feel of camera movement and plot selection, especially when trying to navigate larger distances across the map.

Diplomacy

Updated Civilopedia to reflect that War Weariness effect does not stack Happiness penalty when engaging in multiple wars.

Independent Powers are now only able to pillage a tile within range of a Unit that has no Enemy Units and the defenses fully damaged.

Leaders now receive the correct amount of War Support when a surprise war is declared.

Economy

Brihadeeswarar Temple no longer fails to provide Happiness bonus when the player builds a Building near a Navigable River in the Modern Age.

Tiles no longer lose their Happiness Yield from appeal when placing a Rural Improvement on them.

Blacksmith Building moved to Military Training Tech.

Military

Players will no longer need to choose a target when clicking the Defensive Perimeter button in the Commander Lens.

Units that use a Ranged attack during Focus Fire will no longer have Movement queued to the targeted tile on the next turn.

Units that are in the process of reinforcing a Commander when the Age Transition occurs now immediately complete their Reinforce action, and the Units of defeated players are now completely cleared and not allowed to spawn after the transition.

The "Zeal" Commander Promotion now states that the +5% bonus does not apply to Happiness Yields.

Commanders now receive the respective abilities after completing the Shipbuilding and Cartography Technologies when the Commanders are respawning.

Automate Exploration can now be used when a Scout is within range of a "Ruin" during Modern Gameplay.

The Heroic Assault ability now properly deals 50 damage to hostile Units while using the ability with a normal Army Commander.

Army Commander's "Scorched Earth" ability will no longer be available to use when there is nothing to pillage.

In multiplayer games, the Scout Unit's sight will no longer be lost when using the "Lookout" ability when the turn progress changes to "Please Wait" and it still has Movement.

Hybrid Infantry units with Ranged attack will no longer receive damage when Army Commander uses Focus Fire ability.

Overrun can no longer bypass Cliff movement restrictions when using an Army Commander without the Mobility promotion.

Ranged Units can no longer attack an invalid target when an Army Commander uses the Focus Fire ability.

Addressed a rare reported issue where a previously defeated, unmet leader could reappear after an Age Transition, triggering repeated First Meet interactions and blocking progress.

Miscellaneous

Shipbuilding tech now mentions that Support and Civilian Units can safely travel across the Ocean terrain without taking damage.

Reduced spam of countdown message, which now appears only once when the player enters the next turn.

The "Confirm the reset" popup now properly appears when selecting the "Reset" button in the Advanced Options menu.

"Age Unlock" information is no longer missing from some leaders when creating a new game.

Religion & Ideology

Added icons on the Leader Ribbon that appear after Founding a Religion in Exploration or Joining an Ideology in Modern. The Ideology icons for other leaders now appear Green or Red to indicate whether they share your Ideology. Dev note : This should make it easier to see which leaders have joined each Ideology – an important factor when choosing an Ideology or deciding which leaders to target for Settlements to progress toward the Ideology Legacy Path in Modern. Religion Icons will reflect your Religion's chosen icon and name (including custom name).



Wonder Balance

Antiquity Age Wonders \[Crossroads of the World DLC] Byrsa Moved to Engineering Tech. Colossus Changed cost from 450 Production to 375. Moved to Currency Tech. Dur-Sharrukin Added "+1 Science on Fortifications in this Settlement." Increased Combat bonus from +3 to +5. Emile Bell Added base Yield of 2 Influence. Changed Ginseng Agreement from affecting only Capitals to both players' Cities. Ginseng Agreement now increases Relationship more, 10 for Accept and 25 for Support. Changed cost from 275 Production to 375. Moved to Citizenship Civic. Gate of All Nations Added base Yield of 2 Happiness. Decreases War Support from 2 to 1. Great Stele Added base Yield of 2 Production. Changed effect to apply to Wonders built in any Settlement. Adjusted text to accurately reflect that Gold scales per Age. Moved to Mysticism Civic Mastery. Ha'amonga 'a Maui Changed placement restrictions to allow any biome. \[Right to Rule DLC] Mausoleum at Halicarnassus Added base Yield of 3 Production. Increased cost from 275 Production to 450. Moved to Iron Working Tech. Mundo Perdido Changed effect to "+1 Science on Improvements and +1 Happiness on Districts on Tropical Terrain in this Settlement." Increased cost from 275 Production to 375. Moved to Code of Laws Civic Mastery. Oracle Increased bonus Culture from Narrative Events from 10 to 20 per Age. Added 1 Wildcard Attribute Point. We have plans in the works for this Wonder, so stay tuned! Petra Changed effect to "+1 Production on Improvements and +1 Gold on Districts on Desert Terrain in this Settlement." Pyramids Changed effect to "+1 Gold and Production on Improvements and Districts on Minor and Navigable River tiles in this Settlement." Changed placement restrictions to allow any biome except Tundra. Sanchi Stupa Changed cost from 375 Production to 450. Moved to Skilled Trades Civic. Weiyang Palace Moved to Citizenship Civic Mastery.

Exploration Age Wonders Borobudur Changed ability to affect Quarters in that Settlement only. Erdene Zuu Reduced base Culture from 4 to 2. Changed placement restrictions to allow any biome. Decreased cost from 550 Production to 400. Moved to Authority Civic Mastery. Forbidden City Increased base Culture from 2 to 4. Reduced Culture and Gold on Fortifications from 2 to 1, but now it applies to all Settlements. Increased cost from 400 Production to 550. Moved to Imperialism Civic Mastery. Hale O Keawe Changed "Constructing a Building on Coast Terrain grants Culture equal to 50% of its cost" to "+1 Culture on Water Buildings." House of Wisdom Reduced the number of Relics granted from 3 to 1. Machu Pikchu Removed "+2 Resource Capacity in this Settlement." Changed "+4 Culture and Gold on all Buildings adjacent to this Wonder" to "Buildings gain a +1 Culture and Gold Adjacency for Mountains." Changed placement restrictions to allow the Grassland biome.

Modern Age Wonders \[Crossroads of the World DLC] Boudhanath Increased base Influence yield from 4 to 6. Changed placement restrictions to allow the Grassland biome. Brandenburg Gate Changed "This Settlement suffers no Happiness penalties from War Weariness. +5 Happiness in conquered Settlements" to "+1 War Support on all wars. +1 Settlement Limit." Eiffel Tower Increased Culture and Happiness on Quarters from 2 to 3. Hermitage Changed "+10% Culture in Cities that have a Great Work on display" to "+5 Culture in Cities that have a Great Work on display." Muzibu Azaala Mpanga Changed "+2 Food on all Lake tiles. +2 Culture and Happiness on Lake tiles in this Settlement" to "+4 Culture and Food on Improvements and Districts on Lake tiles." Palacio de Bellas Artes Removed "+10% Happiness in this City." Increased Happiness from Great Works from 2 to 3. Added "Gain 1 Artifact." Red Fort Added 4 Production to the base Yield.







Leaders & Civs

Leaders

Himiko, High Shaman Persona Himiko, High Shaman's ability now properly applies to the Guildhall, Opera House or Inn Buildings.







UI

Alignment & Spacing

Addressed a reported issue where players could not select all leaders in the Diplomacy menu when playing in 1280 x 720 resolution.

Civilopedia

Updated City Capture entry of the Civilopedia with correct information on City Center Health.

The Unique Army Commander Trung Nhi Civilopedia Page is no longer missing gameplay functionality information.

Controller-Specific

Resolved multiple controller prompt issues, including missing back/continue buttons, removal of non-functional prompts, and incorrect prompts appearing in certain menus.

Improved controller navigation in various menus, ensuring scroll bars work correctly, LT/RT no longer breaks scrolling, and pop-up boxes receive proper focus.

LT/RT buttons no longer display a "?" placeholder when opening the Pause menu while the City Detail menu is active.

L2/R2 inputs now swap between settlements (instead of zooming) after editing a settlement name.

UI and functionality issues no longer occur when opening the Civics Tree via controller after completing a civic

The Add Support button retains functionality when switching from the Befriend Progress bar to the leader screen.

Non-functional LB/RB button prompts present when disabling all Legacy Path in the Age Progress menu.

The Promotion menu can now be closed when pressing the Back button in the Main Menu.

The camera can now move after placement of any Settlement in Advanced Start.

The "Attributes" tutorial can now be minimized when the player triggers "Attributes" in the Leader Attribute menu.

General

Added artwork to the "Next Turn" button in Multiplayer.

Improved resolution of leader portraits when viewing the Victory/Defeat screen.

Assyria now has unique loading screen art when loading into the game in Antiquity.

A grey square can no longer be seen behind the arrow button when viewing it near leader ribbons.

Addressed a reported issue where Distant Land Treasure Resources could display as Homeland Treasure Resource when viewed in the Trade Lens.

Players can now return to the Main Menu when using mouse right-click in the Multiplayer Menu.

Addressed a reported issue where selecting the "Grow City" notification after a force-end turn action could cause a crash.

The 'Relationships: Agendas' tutorial will no longer trigger out of order when the player first meets an AI leader during Antiquity.

Tutorial Turns now appear after closing the production panel when enabling Production Panel Stays Open.

The Establish Air Base and Rebase Aircraft action is now canceled when selecting any other Unit's tile.

Text Changes

Placeholder text string will no longer show in place of an icon when viewing the Silla civic tradition Beopseong.

The text "can be purchased in Towns" is no longer missing when viewing the description text of Factory in Modern Age.

Crewed Space Flight project description requirements are no longer missing when viewing Rocketry in the Technology menu and Tech Tree.

Improved accuracy of text description for Camels.

Made various text fixes and improvements.

Tooltips

Yield icons are no longer too big when viewing a tile with more than 5 single type Yields on the map.

The correct text is now present when viewing the "Currently Producing" tooltip while producing any City Project.

Inconsistent text will no longer appear when viewing the tooltips on a tile that has both flood risk and near volcanoes in the Settler Lens.

Adjusted the "Constructing Wonder" description to properly fit within the tooltips frame during Multiplayer.





Narrative

Addressed reported issues preventing certain events from triggering.

Corrected various tutorial text and icon issues in Narrative Events.

Updated the description of Investigation Discoveries in the Civilopedia entry for Discoveries.

Events that have Yield costs now clarify that they may cause their civ to have negative Yield gains due to penalties, maintenance, and other costs.

Addressed a reported issue where the Narrative Event UI could pop up without prompting the button to display one.

The Artilleryman : The reward tooltip now properly reflects the reward gained.

Ashes : Rewards are changed to one granting Culture and the other Gold.

Bodhisattva : Event can now correctly be completed.

Doctor's Orders : The Healing bonus reward now applies in Friendly Territory.

Echoes of History : The reward tooltip for the second option now awards a Production bonus towards training Explorers.

Form and Formlessness : The reward tooltip now correctly says, "+1 Policy Slot."

If Needs Be : Quest can now be completed correctly.

The Invisible World : This event will now only trigger for Chola or Majapahit. Additionally the second option in this event now displays the correct text.

An Invitation to War : Clarified text on the Options' Reward tooltips.

Obstinacy : The icon for the Yield cost on the first option is now displayed for this event.

Rise of the Burghers : Event now has a second reward option.

A Royal Procession: Event can now be completed with unique Units that replace the Slinger Unit.

A Sheaf of Arrows : The second option now awards "+2 Happiness on Armorer."

Tiers of the Hunt : Rewards only apply to the Palace now.

Wasted Breath : Quest progress is now displayed correctly.

Waves of Gold : Event now refers to Treasure Convoy Units instead of Treasure Fleet Units.

The Way Things Are: Clarified the description on the reward tooltip for the second option.

