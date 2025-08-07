Greetings, Tacticians!

We just released a new Major Update for Skygard Arena. The game is now available in Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese!

The update also includes performance optimizations, changes to some of the Champions’ Relics and Spells as well as some UX improvements.

Enjoy the update and see you in the Arena!

The Skygard Arena dev team

Patch notes - v0.9 Major Update

Localization

Skygard Arena is now available in Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Simplified Chinese!

Optimizations

Cleaned several assets in the game, which reduces GPU VRAM usage in-game.

Adjusted lighting and other visual elements in the Crystal arena and the various Guardians arenas, which greatly improves FPS when playing in these arenas in High quality.

Adjusted the performance settings for the Low, Medium and High quality options.

When launching the game for the first time, the game will now check your PC setup and choose the most appropriate quality setting.

Added FPS targets for each option (when VSync is disabled).

Changes to Combat System (tokens)

For clarity and consistency purposes, Bleed tokens are no longer considered the opposite of Regeneration tokens. Only Poison tokens are the opposite of Regeneration tokens.

Impact tokens now apply to every target hit instead of the first target only. This applies to AoE spells and targets with the Bond status.

Changes to Relics & Champions

Raine - Poison Witch

Creeping Thorns (Primary): damage increased from 30 → 35.

Deadly Harvest (Ultimate): damage increased from 30 → 35.

Scepter of Mithridate (Reworked): Whenever an enemy consumes a Poison token, Raine heals for 15 health points.

Armlet of Haste → Reaper’s Gem (New): damage dealt by Deadly Harvest (ultimate action) to enemies are increased by 10 for each Poison token on them.

Cobra Staff (Buffed): the effect now applies to every member of Raine’s team.

Cursed Censer (Reworked): when an enemy with a Poison token moves or is moved, they become Infected for 1 turn.

Raine Poison Witch was pretty underwhelming, so we are reworking / buffing all her Relics and buffing her ultimate spell. These relics should offer 4 different playstyles, enabling you to choose her role between a self-sustaining mid-distance mage, a high-damage mage relying on her ultimate, a Bleed/Poison comp enabler and a pure damage comp amplifier!

Raine - Life Mage

Scepter of Vitality (Nerfed): +10% → +8% damage per Regeneration token.

Rejuvenating Staff → Vision Staff (New): Whenever an ally of Raine is healed above their maximum health points, this ally gains 1 Vision token.

Stacking Regen tokens with Scepter of Vitality and dealing massive damage is fun, but it seems slightly overtuned at the moment, so we are bringing it down a notch. We are also bringing another source of Vision tokens to the game.

Aiden - Archbishop

Tome of Sight (Reworked): At the end of his turn, Aiden and his allies in a 3-cell radius around him gain 1 Sight token.

Tome of Purity (Reworked): Each member of Aiden's team deals 20% more damage when they have all their health points.

Tome of Alacrity → Clear Bell (New): At the end of Aiden's turn, applies a Positive Resonance to the closest ally.

Tome of Rejuvenation (Reworked): Whenever a member of Aiden's team receives healing, its value is increased by +5 per unique kind of token on him.

Aiden Archbishop’s relics were not exciting enough, so we are reworking all of them and offering 4 unique distinct playstyles.

Aiden - Inquisitor

Clear Bell → Tome of Omnipotence (New): Supreme Verdict also hits enemy Pillars.

Lunairomicon (Reworked): Whenever a member of Aiden's team applies a stackable negative token, applies once more the same token type.

The Lunairomicon is now given as a reward after completing mission 12 in the campaign.

Picking the new Tome of Omnipotence solves one of Aiden’s big weakness: his lack of damage against Pillars. And we hope to see some crazy negative tokens combo comps with the reworked Lunairomicon!

Bu Shin - Shadow Assassin

Throwing Dagger is now called Sharp Eye.

Infiltrator’s Mask (Reworked): Enemy units receive 40% increased damage if they have a Blind token on them.

The reworked Infiltrator’s Mask increases Bu Shin damage and kill potential and synergises well with other Champions like Aerica.

Vallya - Vanguard Persona

Guardian's Resolve (reworked): Allies in the area of effect of Sacred Bulwark also gain Haste and Impact.

The previous iteration boosted Vallya’s ultimate, which is already super strong. We are shifting some power towards her secondaries with this relic. She can become a reliable source of positive tokens for a hypercarry like Bu Shin!

User Experience Improvements