✨ New Features & Improvements
🌩️ Steam Cloud Support
Your saves now sync automatically across devices!
⚙️ Important:
If you play on multiple devices, load your main save first to avoid overwriting progress.Prefer separate saves? Disable Steam Cloud for this game in your Steam settings.
🧙♂️ Lore-Friendly Naming Update
All creature names have been unified under a "Latin-rooted + Lovecraftian aesthetic" style.
🖊️ Pet Renaming
Found in the entity details panel—you can now give your tamed companions custom names!
🐞 Minor Fixes
Squashed bugs, optimized a few things, fixed typos.
🎨 Visual Updates
🐢 "Turtle" Redesign
The old sprite was created in the early stages of development, when creatures were intended to look very similar to real animals. The turtle’s excessive realism no longer matched the game’s current visual style, so the design has been reimagined to look more fantastical.
OLD
NEW
🐛🔥 "Fire Beetle" Redesign
This was one of the very first sprites, made back when we were still exploring the game’s visual style. For a long time we kept it as a small piece of the game’s history, but eventually it felt too plain and out of place in the current design, so it has now been given a fresh new look.
OLD
NEW
🔜 Coming Soon...
"Distorted Specimens" – Rare, uniquely colored creatures with special stat bonuses! (Prepare for the hunt...)
Changed files in this update