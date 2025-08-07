Pirates now break down walls, if no items can be reached to attack.



Fire spread chance reduced.



Improve: Always wake humans if emergency.



Improve: Pirates use weld fx on door and wall attack.



Improve: Character moving to charge may stay on same spot that could be on an item.



Improve: Add worker status 'moving to emergency' for fires/spills.



Fix: Pirates stealing resources message only display when amount assigned (may not have resources to steal).



Fix: Cancelling job due to emergency not freeing item assignments.



Fix: Visitors returning to ships due to pirates, also not freeing used items.



Fix: Pirates stealing resource limit not being kept to.



Fix: Tooltip for floor construction showing 'cant build here' rather than 'not enough resources'.



Fix: No tooltip for no life support for disembark restriction for visitors.



Fix: Cancel build selection containing door crash.



In this update there are several improvements with workers and pirates - You can now hire workers without life support functioning, as long as you have air/food in storage. Pirates will also board your station if you don't have life support (they'll use their suit oxygen). Pirates also gain a new ability where they will breakdown internal walls, if no nearby items to attack.Lots of adjustments as i've been testing these pirate attacks. Fires don't spread as often. Workers will also wake up for fires and pirates (previously they only woke up if a specific assignment available). Few graphic fixes as well, workers pickup tool was not adjusted correctly, and character not in correct stance for firefighting.Patch notes:-Nick