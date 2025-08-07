Lots of adjustments as i've been testing these pirate attacks. Fires don't spread as often. Workers will also wake up for fires and pirates (previously they only woke up if a specific assignment available). Few graphic fixes as well, workers pickup tool was not adjusted correctly, and character not in correct stance for firefighting.
Patch notes:-
- Pirates now break down walls, if no items can be reached to attack.
- Fire spread chance reduced.
- Improve: Always wake humans if emergency.
- Improve: Pirates use weld fx on door and wall attack.
- Improve: Character moving to charge may stay on same spot that could be on an item.
- Improve: Add worker status 'moving to emergency' for fires/spills.
- Fix: Pirates stealing resources message only display when amount assigned (may not have resources to steal).
- Fix: Cancelling job due to emergency not freeing item assignments.
- Fix: Visitors returning to ships due to pirates, also not freeing used items.
- Fix: Pirates stealing resource limit not being kept to.
- Fix: Tooltip for floor construction showing 'cant build here' rather than 'not enough resources'.
- Fix: No tooltip for no life support for disembark restriction for visitors.
- Fix: Cancel build selection containing door crash.
Nick
Changed files in this update