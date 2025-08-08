Remember how last update I switch endless mode and new character update? Well, I actually did both on this update!

Huge thanks to all the playtesters that helped me find bugs on the experimental branch!

TL;DR: new endless mode with online leaderboard, 1 new character, 18 new relics, 4 new arrows, new music, new capsule art, characters and relics rework/balancing, optimizations and more!

Endless mode

New endless mode is here!

After winning a run, you can continue it and score in an online leaderboard.

Every loops will makes the game harder, but most of the relics are stackable now, that means there's a lot of ways to break the game.

New character: Dave the plague doctor

Dave is specialized in debris buff/damage:

Starts with " Plague Nose " Relic: "When an enemy is hit by a debris, either give him a random negative status or give you a random positive status. Strength is divided by 3."

Unlocked by: "Win a fight without shooting enemies directly (at least 3+ enemies)"

18 new relics

4 new arrows

Balancing and Characters rework

24 relics and 3 arrows have been buff/nerf thanks to the analytics that was put in place last update.

Elliot, Pete and Vega characters have been reworked entirely to make their builds more unique than before.

(more info in the complete changelog below or directly in game)

Optimization

All optimization issues are finally fixed!

On my computer I'm always above 60 fps. If you still have some issues, please contact me!

Others

Lot's of quality-of-life done, new display and animations for relics, map finally on the good layer, ...

New music and capsule art

New music composed by Will O Wisp.

New painted capsule art by Gongor G.

What next?

In the roadmap, available in game, I've put "???"' for the next update. That's because I don't know yet what I'll do.

You can still expect the usual content drop and I'll maybe add some new levels along with some improvement on the dialogues/events (maybe it's time to contact a writer?). I'll see!

Complete changelog:

# v0.8.3.0 - Endless Mode + New Character + Content Drop + HUGE Balancing

\[Add]

- Add endless mode with an online leaderboard to compete against other players

- \[Character] "Dave (Plague Doctor)":

- Starts with "Plague Nose" Relic: "When an enemy is hit by a debris, either give him a random negative status or give you a random positive status Strength is divided by 3."

- Unlocked by: "Win a fight without shooting enemies directly (at least 3+ enemies)"

- \[Arrow] Add "Consecutive Arrow": S:30/40/50 P:2/3/4 Give Consecutive 1/2/3 to the next arrow

- \[Arrow] Add "Mirror Arrow": S:30/40/50 P:2/3/4 Give Mirror 1/2/3 to the next arrow

- \[Arrow] Add "Full Gold Arrow": S:-1 P:2/4/6 When retrieving coins from platforms, amount is doubled

- \[Arrow] Add "Ghost Money Arrow": S:-1 P:-1 Add 1/2/3 coin to platform when passing through (Ghost, Fragile 1)

- \[Relic] Add "Plague Nose" Relic: "When an enemy is hit by a debris, either give him a random negative status or give you a random positive status Strength is divided by 3."

- \[Relic] Add "Stunned Shield" Relic: "Gives you 5 shields every time you receive stun status"

- \[Relic] Add "Wooden Pickaxe" Relic: "At the end of turn, destroy a random platform"

- \[Relic] Add "Diamond Pickaxe" Relic: "At the end of turn, destroy a random buff platform and gain its buff"

- \[Relic] Add "Cursed Strength Ring" Relic: "All enemies starts with strength 5 but you have +5 piercing"

- \[Relic] Add "Cursed Shield Ring" Relic: "All enemies starts with shield 30 but you have +2 piercing"

- \[Relic] Add "Stick Scepter" Relic: "At the start of combat, give Piercing 10 if you have only 1 arrow in your inventory"

- \[Relic] Add "Piercing Belt" Relic: "Last arrow of the quiver have +5 piercing"

- \[Relic] Add "Strength Belt" Relic: "Last arrow of the quiver have +50 strength"

- \[Relic] Add "Piercing Cowboy Hat" Relic: "First arrow of the quiver have +5 piercing"

- \[Relic] Add "Strength Cowboy Hat" Relic: "First arrow of the quiver have +50 strength"

- \[Relic] Add Ship's wheel" Relic: "Gives +3 piercing and +30 strength if you don't have any duplicate arrow in your inventory"

- \[Relic] Add "Duplication Book" Relic: "There's always a stackable relic that you already own in shop and treasure (if possible)"

- \[Relic] Add "Duplication Potion" Relic: "When an enemy dies, give half of its negative statuses to another random enemy"

- \[Relic] Add "Electricity Potion" Relic: "When an enemy is hit with an arrow, spread electricity to 3 surrounding platforms"

- \[Relic] Add "Poison Rose" Relic: "Poison platforms also gives Poison 10 to a random enemy"

- \[Relic] Add "Green Leaf" Relic: "Gives +3 piercing for each "Stick Arrow" in your inventory"

- \[Relic] Add "Red Leaf" Relic: "Gives +2 piercing for each "Red Arrow" in your inventory"

- Most of the relics are now stackable, that means you can have multiple ones of the same type. You can see the stack limit on their tooltips.

- Platforms can now hold multiple coins

\[Balancing]

- \[Relic] Buff "Ankh" Relic: Gives (5 -> 10) coins when an arrow is discarded

- \[Relic] Nerf "Big knight helmet" Relic: Give 10 shield instead of 2 but can only be played 5 times per combat and platform destroyed goal increment every time it is used

- \[Relic] Buff "Broken health" Relic: Heal 10 HP every (5 -> 3) discards (Max 1 time per combat)

- \[Relic] Buff "Broken lighthouse" Relic: Have -1 choice of arrows before shooting, Give +(3 -> 5) piercing

- \[Relic] Nerf "Broken mirror" Relic: Give multi-arrow (3 -> 2)

- \[Relic] Buff "Broken Shield" Relic: 100% chances to trigger instead of 50%

- \[Relic] Buff "Copper chestplate" Relic: Give Thorns (5 -> 10) at the start of each combat

- \[Relic] Nerf "Essence of life" Relic: Give +1 Max HP every 50 platforms destroyed and platform destroyed goal increment by 2 every time it is used and can be used only 1 time per combat

- \[Relic] Buff "Gold chestplate" Relic: Give Thorns (2 -> 5) every 10 platforms destroyed and can only be used 5 times per turn

- \[Relic] Buff "Gold helmet" Relic: Gives Gold Shield (3 -> 15) at the start of each combat (Now Rare instead of Common)

- \[Relic] Buff "Gold quiver" Relic: Give (5 -> 10) coins every time your quiver is reloaded

- \[Relic] Nerf "Grapes" Relic: Max 5 times per turn

- \[Relic] Nerf "Health bow" Relic: Max 5 times per combat

- \[Relic] Buff "Iron chestplate" Relic: When receiving Thorns, get +(1 -> 5)

- \[Relic] Nerf "Knight helmet" Relic: Give 2 shield instead of 1 but can only be played 3 times per turn and platform destroyed goal increment by 1 every time it is used

- \[Relic] Nerf "Maki" Relic: Max HP goal Increment by 1 every time it is used

- \[Relic] Nerf "More destruction more damage" Relic: Max 20 times per turn

- \[Relic] Buff "One for all": Add (1 -> 2) piercing for each arrow fired without multi-arrow, decrement 1 otherwise

- \[Relic] Nerf "Peas" Relic: Heal 5 hp every (15 -> 20) platforms destroyed, Max 1 time per turn

- \[Relic] Nerf "Potato seed" Relic: Gives 1 coins every (1 -> 5) platforms destroyed

- \[Relic] Nerf "Rose" Relic: Max 1 time per turn

- \[Relic] Buff "Silver chestplate" Relic: At the end of turn, give Thorns (2 -> 5)

- \[Relic] Buff "Silver crate" Relic: Max 5 times per turn

- \[Relic] Buff "Wheat" Relic: Heal 15 HP every (15 -> 10) turns

- \[Arrow] Buff "Wise Arrow": S:(10/20/30 -> 30/40/50) P:(1/2/3 -> 3/4/5)

- \[Arrow] Buff "Regenerate Arrow": Give regenerate (1/2/3 -> 3/4/5) on shoot

- \[Arrow] Buff "Thorns Arrow": Give thorns (5/10/15 -> 10/20/30) on shoot

- \[Character] Rework "Elliot" character:

- "Cursed Whip" Relic: "Your arrow's piercing is equal to your arrow's strength divided by 50. Strength is multiplied by 2. Debris don't do damage anymore."

- Starts with "Strength Arrow" instead of "Reflection Arrow"

- Item pool don't have arrows and relics related to piercing and debris trigger

- Need to do 500 damage with a single arrow to unlock him (300 -> 500)

- \[Character] Rework "Pete" character:

- "Dollar Sign" Relic: "Your arrow's piercing is equal to your coins amount divided by 50. Each level contains x2 coins. Lose 10% coins at the start of every room."

- Starts with "Ghost Money Arrow" instead of "Money Arrow"

- Item pool don't have arrows and relics related to piercing

- Need to have 500 coins to unlock him (200 -> 500)

- \[Character] Rework "Vega" character:

- Now starts with 1 "Red Arrow" and 2 "Wise Arrow"

- \[Other] Buff shops: now have 6 relics instead of 4

\[QOL]

- Display map in good layer and made it scrollable with mouse wheel and game pad

- Display relics animations for coins, status and heal

- Improve relic visuals to know when they are active or not

- New relics panel that expand/shrink in order to save some place on the screen when you have too many

- Add strength and piercing stats written on the quiver

- Add filters to glossary

- Fix some steam deck issues (Some UI were not scaling correctly, Tutorial's button not selectable with game pad, game pad combat aim was too fast, ...)

- Improve game over panel

- Add option in settings to reset unlocks

\[Fix]

- Fix game not saving properly between Part 1 boss and first room of Part 2

- Fix background cover sometimes glitching randomly

- Fix softlock where the screen turned blue when breaking too many platforms with fire

- Fix difficulty 11 appearing in run summary

- Fix a bug where Vega was not unlocked properly

- Fix some arrow's descriptions that had "{0}" displayed instead of amount

- Fix some relics duplicated GUIDs (and create a script to check duplicated GUIDs and fix duplicates)

- Prevent some UI from opening when Pause Menu, Game Over UI or Run Summary are active

# v0.8.3.2 - BugFixes

- Fix bug where map was not selectable on some resolutions

# v0.8.3.3 - BugFixes and improvements

\[Improvement]

- Additional arrow effects are not kept anymore between combat

- Remove shot visualization for consecutive arrows

\[Fix]

- Fix a bug where arrow selection UI was opening multiple times (hopefully)

- Fix partial soft lock when treasure chest was opened behind the pause menu and made the pause menu not interactable

- Fix pause menu not possible to open on top of the map

\[Balance]

- Nerf "Consecutive" Arrow Effect: now capped by 10 per arrows

- Nerf "Silver Crate" Relic: only works (5->1) time per turn

# v0.8.3.4 - BugFixes and improvements

\[Add]

- Add 19 new achievements

- Add time stat in leaderboard

\[Improvement]

- Relics that were adding statuses to player/enemies at the end of turn now do it at the start of turn (to prevent receiving dodge/reflection at the same time as being attacked)

\[Fix]

- Fix "One For All" relic that was not displaying its counter

- Prevent coin's SFX to play multiple times per frame to reduce lags

- Fix a bug where the game kept the "fast enemy turn" speed when the combat ended during enemy turn