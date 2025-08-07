This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.26.18) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch . Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused the Rare Goods Merchant to appear overburdened.

Fixed the issue that caused buildings with quality (such as statues and rugs) to not have names in their selection header.

Fixed the issue that caused doors to sometimes appear open on reload.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel