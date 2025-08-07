V0.20 of Shattered Minds is now live on Steam!
V0.20 focuses entirely on Zoe, a character brought to life with the help of the community.
From her body type and hairstyle to the central theme of her story, bimbofication, every major detail was chosen via polls.
This update also introduces a brand-new side character: Amaia. You can meet her at the mall.
On top of that, the world of Shattered Minds has expanded once again with a new building: the Diner.
Content of V0.20 (Changelog):
Role Models (Zoe – Quest 1): You meet Zoe and quickly sense the inner conflict beneath her calm exterior. Deep down, she's yearning for change. All she needs is someone who believes in her... and gives her a little push in the right direction.
*Click on her in the gym's spa to start her questline.
Idolatry of Beauty (Zoe – Quest 2): The MC begins to subtly guide Zoe toward the idea of "improving" herself. It starts small; a new hair color, a sun-kissed tan... but it quickly becomes clear: Zoe wants more. Her desire to become the perfect version of herself begins to spiral into something much bigger… and much hotter.
Blooming Flower (Zoe – Quest 3): Encouraged by the MC, Zoe takes the next step: plastic surgery. Piece by piece, she sculpts her body into the woman she's always dreamed of being. And once her outer transformation is complete, the final stage begins, shaping her mind to match her new self.
New harem member: Zoe
Zoe will become regular members of your harem, with new scenes available for her at your home and at the gym. She can get pregnant and will be able to move into your house.
New Smartphone Wallpaper: Zoe
New side character: Amaia: You'll find her working as a janitor at the local mall. Amaia features fully animated scenes, and once she's corrupted, you'll unlock a unique gameplay bonus.
New location: Diner: First introduced in Rose's quest, the Diner will now be available as a full, visitable location. You'll also be able to purchase it and add it to your expanding real estate empire.
bug fixes, rebalancing and spelling corrections
Changed files in this update