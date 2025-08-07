V0.20 of Shattered Minds is now live on Steam!

V0.20 focuses entirely on Zoe, a character brought to life with the help of the community.

From her body type and hairstyle to the central theme of her story, bimbofication, every major detail was chosen via polls.

This update also introduces a brand-new side character: Amaia. You can meet her at the mall.

On top of that, the world of Shattered Minds has expanded once again with a new building: the Diner.

Content of V0.20 (Changelog):