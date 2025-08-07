English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable female appearance.[Audio Asset]Added machine announcer sounds "Going Up" and "Going Down." (They are made for the next DLC. But, I think they may work quite well for the main game too.)简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】增加了一个新可用女性角色外观。【声音资源】加入了机器广播【向上】和【向下】的声音。（原本是在下个DLC中使用的音效。但是，我认为它们也可以在主游戏中使用。）Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场