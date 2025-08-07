Small Hangar Doors
Small Hangar Door (for people)
by popular demand there is now also a small door for people to access hangars.
More Crew Management and Minor Updates
Firing Mechanic: You can now select people from the crew list and fire them.
Firing people will get them to leave the base forever.
You can now use the management popup from defensive buildings to assign people to safety zones.
This allows you to easier decide who uses what safety zone
Keep in mind: assigned people will always use that zone, no matter how far away it is.
New pressing issue: Lots of low integrity items.
This pressing issue will warn you if you have several items on your base that will decay soon
Added minor performance tweaks.
Fixed an issue of certain workstations having their collider misaligned and thus being unaccessible at certain angles.
You can now schedule repair, refuel and maintain from the plane detail menu.
Added a new event trigger for modding: Dog is sniffing around
This new trigger can now be used to make events happen when the dog finds something.
Issues we are currently working on:
When you get two missions and one timer runs out it can lock up the other.
Actually showing a planes unique identifier on its livery -> we are working on a system that can show dynamic plane codes on the sides of planes.
We have several reports of runway tier not being calculated correctly -> we are currently investigating this
We are currently working on the feature set of our first major update. Stay tuned for news on that!
Thank you so much for playing and your feedback! We will be back with more information in August. Come to our Discord if you want to stay up to date and talk with the devs directly.
Changed files in this update