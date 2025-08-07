by popular demand there is now also a small door for people to access hangars.

This new trigger can now be used to make events happen when the dog finds something.

Added a new event trigger for modding: Dog is sniffing around

You can now schedule repair, refuel and maintain from the plane detail menu.

Fixed an issue of certain workstations having their collider misaligned and thus being unaccessible at certain angles.

This pressing issue will warn you if you have several items on your base that will decay soon

Keep in mind: assigned people will always use that zone, no matter how far away it is.

This allows you to easier decide who uses what safety zone

You can now use the management popup from defensive buildings to assign people to safety zones.

Firing people will get them to leave the base forever.

Firing Mechanic: You can now select people from the crew list and fire them.

When you get two missions and one timer runs out it can lock up the other.

Actually showing a planes unique identifier on its livery -> we are working on a system that can show dynamic plane codes on the sides of planes.

We have several reports of runway tier not being calculated correctly -> we are currently investigating this