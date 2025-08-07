 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19515105 Edited 8 August 2025 – 08:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small Hangar Doors

  • Small Hangar Door (for people)

    • by popular demand there is now also a small door for people to access hangars.

More Crew Management and Minor Updates

  • Firing Mechanic: You can now select people from the crew list and fire them.

    • Firing people will get them to leave the base forever.

  • You can now use the management popup from defensive buildings to assign people to safety zones.

    • This allows you to easier decide who uses what safety zone

    • Keep in mind: assigned people will always use that zone, no matter how far away it is.

  • New pressing issue: Lots of low integrity items.

    • This pressing issue will warn you if you have several items on your base that will decay soon

  • Added minor performance tweaks.

  • Fixed an issue of certain workstations having their collider misaligned and thus being unaccessible at certain angles.

  • You can now schedule repair, refuel and maintain from the plane detail menu.

  • Added a new event trigger for modding: Dog is sniffing around

    • This new trigger can now be used to make events happen when the dog finds something.

Issues we are currently working on:

  • When you get two missions and one timer runs out it can lock up the other.

  • Actually showing a planes unique identifier on its livery -> we are working on a system that can show dynamic plane codes on the sides of planes.

  • We have several reports of runway tier not being calculated correctly -> we are currently investigating this

  • We are currently working on the feature set of our first major update. Stay tuned for news on that!

Thank you so much for playing and your feedback! We will be back with more information in August. Come to our Discord if you want to stay up to date and talk with the devs directly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2308692
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2308693
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2308694
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2308695
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2308696
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2308697
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link