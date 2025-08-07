 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19515092 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release 2025.3.1 is now live! This is build 1680, network compatible. Available on all platforms! You can read the full patch notes here.

Or, watch the video patch notes below:

Changed files in this update

Windows VRChat Content Depot 438101
