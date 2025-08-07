 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19515037 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.5.0 now available!

Supports up to 4 devices for online co-op play.
Compatible with the previous offline co-op mode (1 device connected to 4 controllers), allowing multiple players to participate on 1 device.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2378491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link