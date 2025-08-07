Version 0.5.0 now available!
Supports up to 4 devices for online co-op play.
Compatible with the previous offline co-op mode (1 device connected to 4 controllers), allowing multiple players to participate on 1 device.
Online co-op mode now supported!
