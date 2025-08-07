 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19515026
Update notes via Steam Community

1.5 new fish: odontobutis、bream、silver carp、black carp、silver arowana

2.HUD show player's current fish type

3.adjust name, sort, order of some fish

4.adjust generation of NPC fish

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2142371
