Added auto-save feature
Added save data deletion option
Menu → Delete Save Data
Note: This will delete the data and force the game to close.
Added a screen showing discovered anomalies
Menu → Anomalies
Updated some poster designs
Removed some light sources
Made minor lighting adjustments
