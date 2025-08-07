 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514998 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:46:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added auto-save feature

Added save data deletion option
Menu → Delete Save Data
Note: This will delete the data and force the game to close.

Added a screen showing discovered anomalies
Menu → Anomalies

Updated some poster designs

Removed some light sources

Made minor lighting adjustments

