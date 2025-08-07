Hello, Stranded Survivor! ⚓

As part of the Tiny Teams Event starting today, a new update has been released for the All Will Fall Demo with plenty of improvements and new content, all thanks to our community’s feedback from the previous demo! A big thank you and shoutout to everyone who has been playing All Will Fall and shared your thoughts so far!

What’s new in today’s Demo Update:

New Sea Access Mechanic

Buildings that interact with water, like Fishing Huts and Wood Catchers, now reserve space along the shoreline. If their areas overlap, production efficiency is reduced. This strategic drawback has allowed us to buff buildings that generate infinite resources.

Multi-Selection for Buildings

You can now hold Shift and click to select multiple buildings, making it easier to reposition them all at once. Connected buildings can also be group-selected by using a hotkey!

Water Wheel Rework

Water Wheels no longer need to be built on the sea. Instead, it now generates power using rain.

Roof Rainflow System

Roofs now redirect rainfall, which can boost the efficiency of Rain Catchers and Water Wheels placed below.

Electricity Overhaul

Electricity now behaves like other resources. It can be stored using newly added batteries, enabling better energy management across your settlement.

Improved Physics System

Buildings now connect more realistically through voxel walls instead of corners. Horizontal connections are much weaker, so using vertical columns and arc-bridge designs is now more beneficial.

Clearer UI for Production Bonuses

Input, Output, and Production Time now have clearly colored indicators in the UI—making affected building stat changes easier to understand at a glance.

Smarter Citizens & Boats

Citizens and boats will now remember their tasks even when buildings change. They also adapt to in-progress resource transfers to avoid inefficiencies or failed deliveries.

And Many More Improvements:

Partial Map Randomizations

Trees

Animated scene transitions

Faster game startup

Optimized water rendering

Better building placement/removal performance

Physics optimization

We also host playtests before we release updates on Steam, where we invite you on our Discord to play it early and share your feedback! So make sure to join the Discord if you’re interested!

And lastly, we’re working on a launch roadmap, which will give you a better idea of what’s planned beyond the demo and into launch, so stay tuned for more news.

Thank you for your continued support on All Will Fall, we‘re excited to hear your thoughts on this demo update!





