Today we have released Enzio-Ware v2.2.0.0-EA! That’s right! No more negative version numbers! This update still is missing sound for stuff (it is being actively worked on now) but that was for the sake of not delaying this update any further!

Our original promise was that 2.2.0-EA would update Carmy and Kendra to the new cutscene system, however we actually had everything necessary to update Arthur and Polly too!! Surprise!!

These patch notes cover some aspects of the previously released negative-numbered 2.2.0-EA versions to make sure all bases are covered. Such things are denoted in underlined text





Cutscene Revisions

Carmy, Arthur, Kendra, and Polly’s cutscenes now use the visual-novel style cutscene system. All of these cutscenes mostly play out like the old versions, but with new narration and revised dialogue, as with Sam’s, these will likely continue to see touch-ups in future updates.

Kendra’s revised intro was already present in Enzio-Ware v2.2.-1-EA:01, but has seen some modifications, including additional dialogue and new backgrounds.

Disclaimer for Polly’s Episode!!

Polly’s narration has in-canon been poorly translated by an AI. In reality we just took the English script and manually edited it to make it sound like a machine translation. I think it’s obvious, but I wanted to make it clear in case it wasn’t, as the alternative would be people thinking we used AI for it.

In a future update, you’ll be able to make a certain character cast a spell to allow you to play this episode with an intelligible narration. For now though, we want to present the bit as is.

PLC-Dia Revamp!

The PLC-Dia revamp was added in 2.2.-1-EA:01RE. The PLC-Dia was overhauled to allow for easier scrolling and a better visual presentation. The PLC-Dia was also rebalanced to have treasure entries maxed out at 20 instead of 140! Alongside this, a slew of new treasures were added.

In v2.2.0-EA, we have revised Carmy’s entry for “Nihil: The Visual Novel” to better reflect that game’s mechanics.

Cloud Save Changes

These changes were made in 2.2.-1-EA:01RE. Your cloud save is no longer pulled from, and will be re-worked into a backup feature you can opt to manually download. The cloud save IS still saved to, and if you need that backup for whatever reason you can email us or contact us on bluesky.

QOL Features and Changes

The following changes were made in 2.2.-1-EA.

Brief Mode was added to freeplay . It allows you to play the microgames in a brief elevator transition that significantly reduces the time spent in-between microgames. Please use this if you don’t want the characters yapping in high-score runs.

Cloud Content Delivery Was Removed. Cloud content delivery enabled us to add cosmetics and alter certain assets on the fly, but was ultimately never used. We removed this as it was adding a 1GB download to your first launch of the game and was truly not needed. Be aware that has resulted in an increased file size.

Use the GameYarrk to aid in progression. You can now enable the GameYarrk in story mode to playthrough with unlimited lives. This should allow you to reach further episodes if earlier ones seem bugged or unfair. Please use it liberally as we figure things out.

Microgame Additions

Version 2.2.0-EA has added 2 new microgames to Polly’s episode.

“Visitor” Protect Polly’s SOUL from a UFO’s “attack”

“Break Room” Polly visits Sam in the breakroom...



The following microgames were added in 2.2.-1-EA.

“Protect Arthur” has been re-added to 2.0! Punch a crawdad to save Arthur from misery.

“Tune In” has been added to Sam’s Episode! Tune the antennas correctly in-time to catch Sam’s favorite show!

“Sink” has been added to Hecate’s Episode! If you didn’t take Calculus it’s not my fault!

“Bad Tomato” has been added to Hecate’s Episode! It's exactly what you think it is

“Hypnotize” has been added to Hecate’s Episode! The “Mesmerize” microgame will return eventually, but here’s another microgame based on the same thing.



Feedback Form!

You can now send anonymous feedback here

https://forms.gle/J6ssSGVPc334ybVj9

. We meant to have this at launch but the google form link was requiring people sign in and have editing perms for some reason and we forgot to try again until now.

What’s next?

We are now working on Hecate/Jud/Enzio cutscene overhauls, and getting all characters to 10 microgames. The epilogue will likely not hit its original goal of a September release. I apologize for this, but it just is not realistic at our current pace.

We are also in the middle of reaching out to an entity to make sure the current plan for the epilogue can be executed as intended, and certain aspects of it have to be put on hold until we get a response. Sorry for being cryptic about that, we don’t have a fanbase but I want to make sure that if we ever do it's not clear what this is about if we need to change course.

I am going away for a couple weeks, and if my laptop fails to be sufficient enough to dev Enzio-Ware, I will attempt to dev a mobile spin-off game. This will only happen if I literally cannot do anything with Enzio-Ware so it's not eating at dev time, and other members of the team will still be doing Enzio-Ware related work.



