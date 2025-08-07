Removed Dust/Smoke dithering

Fixed Darius "inspection" bug

Made 1h charge 20% faster

Cleaned up and readded 2H forward attack

Removed downward force from Air Attacks

Debuffed Air Attacks

Changed 2H air attack - frontflip attack will be a perk.

Air Velocity handling improvement

Disabled Gamepad support temporarily

Fixed carried NPCs getting yeeted

Removed dust occasionally rising from creatures

Fixed an occasion of NPCs spine snapping backwards

Fixed being able to use Items while not grounded

25% slower post-parry get up

Characters now correctly drop carried things when beginning to cast a spell

Lower interaction range

Fixed squealing typo

Ensured Tooltips get hidden once closing settings menu

Hand to hand Left attack is now a hook too

Added placeholder broken prostethic effect

Crawling related improvements

Made sure characters can't dodge during throwing, lifting, etc.

Fixed Flail physics when lifted

Character will now use his left hand for drinking if the right is missing

Fixed Controls resetting bug