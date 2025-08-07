Removed Dust/Smoke dithering
Fixed Darius "inspection" bug
Made 1h charge 20% faster
Cleaned up and readded 2H forward attack
Removed downward force from Air Attacks
Debuffed Air Attacks
Changed 2H air attack - frontflip attack will be a perk.
Air Velocity handling improvement
Disabled Gamepad support temporarily
Fixed carried NPCs getting yeeted
Removed dust occasionally rising from creatures
Fixed an occasion of NPCs spine snapping backwards
Fixed being able to use Items while not grounded
25% slower post-parry get up
Characters now correctly drop carried things when beginning to cast a spell
Lower interaction range
Fixed squealing typo
Ensured Tooltips get hidden once closing settings menu
Hand to hand Left attack is now a hook too
Added placeholder broken prostethic effect
Crawling related improvements
Made sure characters can't dodge during throwing, lifting, etc.
Fixed Flail physics when lifted
Character will now use his left hand for drinking if the right is missing
Fixed Controls resetting bug
