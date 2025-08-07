Hey everyone!

A more substantial update has just landed for Hydro! This takes the game to V1.10 - confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game.

This update includes the first iteration of drum roll...DYNAMIC WEATHER!

For now the weather effects are purely visual/cosmetic, however this will set the foundation for future updates to the game where the weather can actually AFFECT game play (e.g. concept/thoughts currently include: weather affecting power pole insulator dirt factors, delivered newspaper degradation, fuses left outdoors degradation, potential for lightning strikes on the power station...)

This iteration of dynamic weather includes the following weather effects:

Multiple cloud types which ties into the existing Rayleigh Scattering sky lighting variations

Possibility for 'partly cloudy', 'summer haze', cloudy and overcast cloud types

Rain effects which are completely random and variable. Rain may show-up for only a few moments at times, and at other times, may persist for much longer (and at times, persist through a rest phase, too)

Variable rain quantity

Rain and thunder sound effects; building rain sounds unique to each location (e.g. power station vs sleeping quarters) - just mind the minor roof leaks!

Check out my brand new YouTube video (below) which showcases this new dynamic weather feature!

Added an animated 'up' arrow beside ladder in Generator Temp Guided Tutorial based off feedback that some players couldn't find the gen air filter

Sped-up the hand oiler animation and reduced oiling sequence for faster oiling of the line shaft

Mitigated a rare bug that would sometimes cause the player to initiate a 'manual rest' from within the power station, as if they were standing beside the bed (!). This was first reported since the days of the Demo back in February but was extremely elusive. It was finally reproducible again in v1.02 of the full version recently during a random play-test. The bug would occur when interacting with the Generator RPM lever. To mitigate, I added a new collision box beside the bed which the player must be overlapping before a manual rest phase is allowed - basically you must be standing immediately beside the bed before you can perform a manual rest (as expected)

Fixed the vertical position of one of bulb wires in the power station, as the wire was sticking through the roof slightly and actually visible from the outside!

This update also includes additional bug fixes and QoL (quality-of-life) improvements as follows:

Thanks as always for all the support and positive feedback!

Please keep your positive vibes coming and I look forward to bringing more goodness to Hydro as time goes on!

Until next time, happy generating! 🌊🛞

P.S. check out the recently-posted 'roadmap' for the game below:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3355830/discussions/0/599660183449291892/