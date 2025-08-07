This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 3rd beta for the 0.63 update has arrived !

It adds the narration of the date of 2500BC as well as the narration for the crisis of the Fall of the Ancient Egyptian Empire (with 8 different endings !). Many other changes have been made, notably to the interface. Music has also been added.

Only the changes in this beta compared to the previous one are listed here. All the patch notes will be compiled when version 0.63 is released.

Events added/changes

-Added two events around Heq-At/Iounou/Heliopolis. The first one let you expand the local temple of Ra. The second one will happen if you have expanded the temple. The two are for the 2650BC startdate

-Changed the starting event for Egypt in 2500BC

-Added 8 events in 2500BC for the end of the 4th Dynasty

-Added 14 events and 12 radiant events for the Crisis of the Fall of the Old Kingdom. 8 events will serve as conclusions to this Crisis, depending on if the Nobles, Corruption and Royal Weakness values of the Crisis are less or equal/above 3

Tweaks to Gameplay

-Now, you will earn 25% of your population of priest as admin point. It can be increased to 50 and 75% via their priviledges, at the cost of more influence for them

-Changed how the base stats of new characters are set. Now they will be a bit more random, but can be bigger

-Now, new characters(like new noble house chief) can have sons when created. Also, a new noble house chief will be generated when the previous one had no heir. If they have a n heir, it will be the first son of the noble family chief

-Now the 2nd max level of the Court spendings is at 300% of the "Normal Court" spending from 400% and the max level is at 400% from 600%

-Reduced the value of the Technique of the Court spendings adding to the Admin Score, from a base of 8 to 7 and from +3% per level to +2%. So now it will be between 7 and 15% from between 8 and 20%

-The maximum size of cities is now 20. It will be less if there is less plains on this territories

Bugs corrected

-The capitals in Mesopotamia don't have minimum autonomy, as intended

-Now, if you change the "from which populations does your levy comes from" Law after levying your troop, the levies will go back to their populations as intended. Before, you could send rurals to cities and urbans in rural areas by doing this move

-The values linked to the Civil Wars in Egypt are now saved

-Corrected some bugs with coasts on the territory fresco

-Now the diminutive for third should be "rd" and not "td", as intended

-Corrected an error for the Alert if there is empty palace rooms in your capital which continued to be shown even if all rooms were set

-Now if you are at 5 farms from their maximum on a territory, you can still use the +5 Farms button. Same for the cities

-Now the max levels of the buildings that take time to be build work as intended

-Corrected bugs around the UI of the save system

UI Changes

-Changed a bit the mapmode showing which factions are playable. Now they will have different shade of green depending of: if they have content for them, content for them when they become a bigger faction, no special content

-Added a button in the Army Menu showing you the levies and which territories provide levies in more or less numbers

-Reduced a bit the size of the buttons for adding or reducing Autonomy so that the text don't go behind them if the Autonomy is at 100%

-Added a new picture for the events for a new ruler

-Added waves animations for the coast on the map !

-Improved how the loading bar of the launching screen work

-Changed how the sliders looks in the Admin Menu

-Changed the visual of the admin score bar

-Changed how the slider of the levies rate looks in the Military Menu

-Changed how the sliders looks in the Settings Menu

-Changed the UI for the Escape Menu

-Changed the visual of the Mines buttons in the Biome sub-menu to look like the Levy Map button mapmode. Each new button showing a mapmode will work and look like this

-Now the buttons for the first panels when you launch the game, and the button after the loading screen will be cartouches

Music Changes

-Removed one music cause it was not bronzeagy enough

-Added three more musics done by Emilien Delcour

-Changed how the musics playlist is shuffled. Now you will have the "early" musics between 3400BC and 2400BC. The "middle" musics between 3000BC and 1500BC. And the "late" musics after 2100BC. Depending on which era you're in, there will be more "early", "middle" or "late" musics. And you will have only "early" musics before 3000BC, only "middle" musics between 2400 and 2100BC and only "late" musics after 1500BC