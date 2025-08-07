🥚Prison Boss: Prohibition – Patch Notes 1.1.3

Hello you beautiful Eggs!



We are back once more with a lengthy update this time, which includes custom game length, leaderboards, a synced cash register, and more! There's something for everyone, so if you're ready, let's take a look at the patch notes!

🆕 New Features

🕒Custom Game Length

Players can now choose between three different run lengths when starting a new game:

Short (9 days)

Normal (12 days)

Ludicrous (30 days)… for the overachieving crime tycoon in you.

We also removed the total job ticket cap for a run, meaning you'll continue to receive new jobs even after completing the Super Job. The grind never ends, Boss.

🔢Leaderboards

Leaderboards have been added to the game! At the end of a run, your score will now be recorded across several boards.



Try to complete as many jobs and sell as many items as you can to boost your score; cash and faction reputation are both factored in, so go big or go home. As soon as you place Bobby on a level, the leaderboard for that level will appear on the right-hand billboard. There are several leaderboard types to flex on different crowds:

Time Filters → See how you fare compared to players who’ve played the level this week, this month, or since the founding of New Yolk.

Co-op or Single Player → Check who's topping the charts solo or with a partner in crime.

Friends Only → Compare scores with your pals and settle who's truly the most prolific contrabandist in your social circle.

💵Synced Cash Register

As a first step to making co-op feel more fun and actually cooperative, we’ve synced the cash register between both players in multiplayer.



Storing money in the register adds to the other player’s total.

Removing money also affects both players. So if you’re broke, your buddy is too. Teamwork, baby.



Hide it right, and you'll sleep tight. 💤

New Content

We are releasing the new Premium drip this week with the Tacky Toucan. It is the first premium pack that showcases a new bird specie: the toucan and his kitch looks.



We are also rotating the free pack to a new dazed outfit, the "Baked & Bucket Pack". Those red eyes are itching, but you got to keep crafting that booze and roll those cigarettes..



👕New Content



🦜Tacky Toucan Pack (Premium)

This week, we’re releasing a brand-new premium drip with the Tacky Toucan Pack! It’s the first premium set to feature a new bird species, the toucan, and his aggressively kitschy style.



Big beak, bigger fashion crimes.



🔥Baked & Bucket Pack (Free)



We're rotating the free cosmetic pack to something a little more... glazed. Introducing the Baked & Bucket Pack, a dazed new outfit featuring bleary red eyes and a big ol’ bucket hat.



Your character might look sleepy, but someone's gotta keep crafting that booze and rolling those cigarettes.



🛠️Minor Improvements

Improved the "Add Friends " pipeline with a UI change that now lets you accept friend requests directly from the " Add Friend" menu.

We added a colorful sign leading to the Customization Area in the Hideout because new players deserve a nudge toward all that juicy leverage spending.

While browsing the " Spend Leverage " tab in the Customization menu, selecting a different faction now re-centers the UI alignment, making navigation feel more natural and comfy.

We made it easier to hit the dough to craft pastries and to hammer the barrel lid closed, based on feedback that it felt unnecessarily finicky. No more rage-baking.

🐞Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use the arrow buttons in the “Spend Leverage” panel. Clicking on a faction now centers it for easier selection.

Partial fix for clients staying in the shop after a transaction. It should happen less often, more logging was added to help us track the cause. Please keep flagging the issue to us if it happens!,

Fixed a bug that allowed players to duplicate money via the cash registers. Naughty naughty.

Reduced the force needed to punch dough and cookies . Closing the barrel should also feel easier now.

Improved diagnostic tools for better support when players share their UGS info alongside a bug report.

Reduced the chance of certain connection issues with Unity Gaming Services.

Fixed screen printing paper facing the wrong way and getting stuck in the press.

Fixed flickering on small wings for some bird skins.

Fixed a bug where the distiller lid couldn’t be placed in multiplayer.

Fixed a money duplication exploit using the one-dollar bills and "Make It Rain".

Various minor bugs have been fixed. (We won’t say who fixed them, but Bobby’s been suspiciously quiet.)



Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!

Discord Twitter BlueSky TikTok Instagram