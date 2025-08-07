- Fixed an issue where using the shortcut key "Q" during the tutorial would close the instructional UI, causing the tutorial to become stuck and unable to proceed.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect spawn locations for roaming enemies.
- Fixed an issue where the content in some pop-up messages might display incorrectly in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue on the fifth map where the cost deducted during bribery was higher than the amount shown.
- Fixed various error messages.
- Added new functions to the in-level menu: on Brutal difficulty, a "Restart" option has been added; on other difficulties, a new option to load the latest save has been added.
- Added prompts to the War Workshop button, displaying the number of available devices and their cooldown time.
Patch 1.0.0.9
