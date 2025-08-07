 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514691 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where using the shortcut key "Q" during the tutorial would close the instructional UI, causing the tutorial to become stuck and unable to proceed.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect spawn locations for roaming enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where the content in some pop-up messages might display incorrectly in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue on the fifth map where the cost deducted during bribery was higher than the amount shown.
  • Fixed various error messages.
  • Added new functions to the in-level menu: on Brutal difficulty, a "Restart" option has been added; on other difficulties, a new option to load the latest save has been added.
  • Added prompts to the War Workshop button, displaying the number of available devices and their cooldown time.

