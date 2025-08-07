Patch 2.5.5



Added Quests ! Please let me know if you enjoy it ! (only the looting quests are shared amongsts characters)



Added the possibility to "Copy Build" in the shop.. This allows you to reset a lesser build to copy your main build and go separately from there again.. Careful with this option, dont mess it up !



You can now wear multiple auras at the same time (Ukognos + Light)



You can now loot very rare Unique items with set bonus !



You can no longer use autocasts in draft mode, except for buffs



Main Mode : Made it slightly easier for some stages, especially in difficulty 2, and slightly harder for some other stages



Changed Korgar bonus.. double Blizzard instances was not a good idea for several reasons.. instead he gets "freezing touch" for physical skills and "slow affects cast speed" on all skills



Now it states clearly if a skill upgrade is temporary (in game) or permanent (outside of games)



Alternate builds are now available from level 1 down from level 30



New improved visual for skills Implode and Meteor



Small "Breaker" animation to make sure we actually notice it when it goes off



Slightly reduced the area of effect and slow power of Frost Nova



Fixed Lightning Wall and Fire Trap multi instances at very low range so it doesn't stack on each other as much as before



Fixed Lightning Wall so that it pushes away from the contact point rather than away from the middle of the skill



Slightly lowered Teleport CD diminution for high level ranks



Ethereal Weave (unique pants) will now random between 1.0 and 2.0 the Teleport CD reduction (can be 1.5 etc.)



Fixed the lower CD bonus from skill slots 1,2,3 that didn't work in FullAuto mode.



Fixed some inventory issues when unequipping pets



Fixed some visual text issues and missing characters in Japanese and Korean



Nerfed old area skill mod values when they were above the current maximum



KBResist doesnt protect anymore against Boss's charge, but does protect against Implode



Fixed some issues with pets pushing bosses, and Pet consumption of Food that happened more than once per hour



Nerfed Minos and Wasps hp's in drafts and Boosted Vulpyro's stun resist gain per resurect. Vulpyro is now bigger



You can now loot Vulpyro set in the initial multiple rewards at the end of the game, rather than only in the day after's reward (it was always intended this way)