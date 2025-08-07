 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514590 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes for our 1.05 patch:

Bug Fixes

We have finally managed to track down and fix the infamous "Freeze Bug" on Old Mines and Crossroads.

A certain enemy type (Stone Knight) was the culprit.

If the situation continues please feel free to report to us.

Level Balancing

Old Mines

  • Starting Resource is increased to 600 and reward for waves increased to 400 at minimum.

Crossroads

  • Starting Resource is increased to 1200 and reward for waves increased to 800 at minimum.

  • Points for the level are increased from 35 to 40.

Enemy Balancing

Arboreal Shaman

  • Hp is increased from 550 to 650.

  • Rock Summon damage is increased from 175 to 225.

  • Poison Flower summon's active duration is decreased from 6 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

  • Poison Flower summon's radius is decreased from 2.5 to 2.

Stone Knight

  • Hp is reduced from 2500 to 2250.

  • Stone Knight takes 250% damage from melee attacks (previously it was 200%).

Royal Guard

  • Hp is reduced from 400 to 350.

  • Resistance to melee attacks reduced from 25% to 0%.

  • Resistance to explosion attacks increased from 50% to 75%.

Brass Golem

  • Hp is reduced from 1000 to 500.

  • Armor is increased from 1250 to 2000.

Wolf Rider

  • Move speed is decreased from 7 to 6.

Wolf Banner Rider

  • Move speed is decreased from 7 to 6.

Lantern Magus

  • Lantern summon's life time in Normal Difficulty is reduced from 45 seconds to 12 seconds.

  • Lantern summon's life time in Challenging Difficulty is reduced from 45 seconds to 24 seconds.

Trap & Tower Balancing

Ballista Tower

  • Damage is increased from 175 to 200.

  • Damage hit radius is decreased from 2 to 1.5.

Carpet Tower

  • Damage per carpet bomb is changed from 325-375 to 275-400.

Barrel Trap - Explosive

  • Damage is increased from 150-250 to 225-300.

Barrel Trap - Chill

  • Explosion radius is increased from 3 to 4.25.

Changed files in this update

