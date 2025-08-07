Here are the patch notes for our 1.05 patch:

Bug Fixes

We have finally managed to track down and fix the infamous "Freeze Bug" on Old Mines and Crossroads.

A certain enemy type (Stone Knight) was the culprit.

If the situation continues please feel free to report to us.

Level Balancing

Old Mines

Starting Resource is increased to 600 and reward for waves increased to 400 at minimum.

Crossroads

Starting Resource is increased to 1200 and reward for waves increased to 800 at minimum.

Points for the level are increased from 35 to 40.

Enemy Balancing

Arboreal Shaman

Hp is increased from 550 to 650.

Rock Summon damage is increased from 175 to 225.

Poison Flower summon's active duration is decreased from 6 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Poison Flower summon's radius is decreased from 2.5 to 2.

Stone Knight

Hp is reduced from 2500 to 2250.

Stone Knight takes 250% damage from melee attacks (previously it was 200%).

Royal Guard

Hp is reduced from 400 to 350.

Resistance to melee attacks reduced from 25% to 0%.

Resistance to explosion attacks increased from 50% to 75%.

Brass Golem

Hp is reduced from 1000 to 500.

Armor is increased from 1250 to 2000.

Wolf Rider

Move speed is decreased from 7 to 6.

Wolf Banner Rider

Move speed is decreased from 7 to 6.

Lantern Magus

Lantern summon's life time in Normal Difficulty is reduced from 45 seconds to 12 seconds.

Lantern summon's life time in Challenging Difficulty is reduced from 45 seconds to 24 seconds.

Trap & Tower Balancing

Ballista Tower

Damage is increased from 175 to 200.

Damage hit radius is decreased from 2 to 1.5.

Carpet Tower

Damage per carpet bomb is changed from 325-375 to 275-400.

Barrel Trap - Explosive

Damage is increased from 150-250 to 225-300.

Barrel Trap - Chill