Dear friend,

The modern world is often overwhelming for a fairy like me. I enjoy simple adventures, small pleasures and calm ordinary moments. My everyday life is quite solitary, which is something I treasure a lot. One of my favourite activities is to take slow and mindful walks around Fairyland and spend as much time as I need to observe everything that lives here. I am curious about the turning of the seasons. I adore looking at flowers, but sometimes I find myself even more fascinated by leaves. With this beautiful summer coming to an end, I find myself captivated more than usual by the changes my tree friends are about to experience. I want to witness every moment of transformation, when leaves turn from vivid green to yellow, and red, and hazel, and orange and sometimes even shades of blue. Autumn always takes me by surprise, though, no matter how vigilant I try to be.

I gathered a few very green leaves in my last walk, and captured their beauty with as much precision as my fairy hands are able to. Those are leaves that greet me often - the lady's mantle that posed as a model grows confidently right outside the door, in between the cracks of the small stairs by the entrance. The birch leaf belongs to Kindness, one of the tree birch tree friends right by the small sauna the Caretaker built. Kindness, together with Wisdom and Friendship, are the trees whose comfort and counsel I seek most often. I hope you will enjoy this collection of my favourite leaves.

Kindness, Wisdom and Friendship also whispered to me fresh new Soul Candies. You may discover them in the Soul Candy jar, which is, of course, enchanted, so I can add as many Soul Candies as I want! I am no great fan of numbers, but if you are curious to know, the Soul Candy jar currently hosts 86 candies.

Debut Festival 2025

Between August 7 and August 11, The Merry Fairy participates in the Debut Festival, a Steam fest kindly organised and hosted by GameDev.ist. This event is dedicated exclusively to debut titles, and The Merry Fairy is the first video game I made and published fully by myself. My dream is to update and support The Merry Fairy indefinitely, so I have no plans to make other games. However - who knows?

I love the idea of this festival and I encourage you, wonderful magical soul, to go check it out! I believe launching your first video game is a very brave thing to do so I am sure that everyone who will participate at this festival deserves all the visits, encouragement and support they can get!