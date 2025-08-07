 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19514573 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all! I have a few updates for you today,

---
There is a bug that causes VOIP audio levels to reset every time you open the options menu. I am in progress on this bug right now and will have a fix for it in tomorrow morning's patch.
---

Added a 6th inventory slot. Updated the colors of the inventory slots and their highlighted colors.

Added logic that should persist player data on disconnect and rejoining of a session. This may still be slightly buggy until I can do further testing
Added a new popup that will confirm if you want to leave the game after clicking the exit game button

Added a portal to the island on the Jungle map

Added a portal to the crab island on the Lake map

Added a portal to the swamp map

Updated lighting from the lantern to help prevent visual artifacts

Updated collision on the Spider Creature on the jungle map to prevent it from clipping through walls as much. They should also pathfind better now aswell

Updated the collision of the boulders on the jungle map to help prevent bait from clipping through them

Reduced cost of worm horn from 200->150

Set VOIP as muted by default


Fixed multiple bugs with the new multi save system
Fixed bug where worm horn would not be saved unless it was in your inventory upon loading a saved game

Fixed “loading world” bug
FIxed visual bug where the text from the time could overlap and look weird

Fixed bug where the horn would set the status of a cooked fish to uncooked allowing the player to cook a fish twice


Further optimized the bait ai

Further optimized foliage for each map

Thanks!


Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link