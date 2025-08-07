Hey all! I have a few updates for you today,



---

There is a bug that causes VOIP audio levels to reset every time you open the options menu. I am in progress on this bug right now and will have a fix for it in tomorrow morning's patch.

---



Added a 6th inventory slot. Updated the colors of the inventory slots and their highlighted colors.

Added logic that should persist player data on disconnect and rejoining of a session. This may still be slightly buggy until I can do further testing

Added a new popup that will confirm if you want to leave the game after clicking the exit game button

Added a portal to the island on the Jungle map

Added a portal to the crab island on the Lake map

Added a portal to the swamp map

Updated lighting from the lantern to help prevent visual artifacts

Updated collision on the Spider Creature on the jungle map to prevent it from clipping through walls as much. They should also pathfind better now aswell

Updated the collision of the boulders on the jungle map to help prevent bait from clipping through them

Reduced cost of worm horn from 200->150



Set VOIP as muted by default



Fixed multiple bugs with the new multi save system

Fixed bug where worm horn would not be saved unless it was in your inventory upon loading a saved game

Fixed “loading world” bug

FIxed visual bug where the text from the time could overlap and look weird

Fixed bug where the horn would set the status of a cooked fish to uncooked allowing the player to cook a fish twice



Further optimized the bait ai

Further optimized foliage for each map



Thanks!



