Hey all! I have a few updates for you today,
---
There is a bug that causes VOIP audio levels to reset every time you open the options menu. I am in progress on this bug right now and will have a fix for it in tomorrow morning's patch.
---
Added a 6th inventory slot. Updated the colors of the inventory slots and their highlighted colors.
Added logic that should persist player data on disconnect and rejoining of a session. This may still be slightly buggy until I can do further testing
Added a new popup that will confirm if you want to leave the game after clicking the exit game button
Added a portal to the island on the Jungle map
Added a portal to the crab island on the Lake map
Added a portal to the swamp map
Updated lighting from the lantern to help prevent visual artifacts
Updated collision on the Spider Creature on the jungle map to prevent it from clipping through walls as much. They should also pathfind better now aswell
Updated the collision of the boulders on the jungle map to help prevent bait from clipping through them
Reduced cost of worm horn from 200->150
Set VOIP as muted by default
Fixed multiple bugs with the new multi save system
Fixed bug where worm horn would not be saved unless it was in your inventory upon loading a saved game
Fixed “loading world” bug
FIxed visual bug where the text from the time could overlap and look weird
Fixed bug where the horn would set the status of a cooked fish to uncooked allowing the player to cook a fish twice
Further optimized the bait ai
Further optimized foliage for each map
Thanks!
Changed files in this update