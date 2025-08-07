-Sapphire's sword can ignite if it touches fire, and spider webs can be destroyed with it.
-Elsa's flight is more precise on a controller.
-Fixed an issue where you couldn't target an enemy in multiplayer.
-Optimized many static collisions.
-Fixed an issue where you couldn't perform a ragdoll attack during battle in battle mode in city.
-Fixed an issue where you couldn't grapple on spider webs on a controller.
-Adjusted the raycast for pushing objects to maintain the animation for pushing objects, even if climbing trees can give the impression of floating.
-There is now an event for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve in the West, and New Year's Day in the West.
-There is now a music that corresponds to when we go near the lava lake in the future
