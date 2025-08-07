Hello, everyone! We have just released a new patch for the game, fixing a few issues in repeating old missions.
V1.0.2 - PATCH NOTES:
- Fixed Gale Song retry mission softlock
- Fixed Yami Shrine retry mission softlock
Update - v1.0.2 Bugfix
