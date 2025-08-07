 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514544 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone! We have just released a new patch for the game, fixing a few issues in repeating old missions.

V1.0.2 - PATCH NOTES:
- Fixed Gale Song retry mission softlock
- Fixed Yami Shrine retry mission softlock

Changed files in this update

Depot 3142581
