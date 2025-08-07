📦 Update 1.0.2 - Multi Joiner, 4 New Languages, and More! 📦

Hey Parcel Inspectors! Thanks for your patience on this update, I've had a few IRL roadblocks over the last few weeks that have held me back, but I'm now back up and running and working on updates! This update brings some bug fixes and some small bits of new content, namely the Multi Joiner Conveyor, additional levels for the Conveyor Deliveries upgrade, and translation into four new languages!

🌐 Languages Update

Parcel Simulator now supports 11 languages! Here is the full list so far, including the 4 new languages:

English

German

French

Spanish

Polish

Simplified Chinese

Portuguese - Brazil

➕ Italian

➕ Japanese

➕ Korean

➕ Russian

More languages may come soon, feel free to reach out if there are any you wish to see in the game!

🆕 Multi-Joiner Conveyor

A request that I keep seeing come up is the need to combine more than two streams of parcels together via a joiner, or for two opposing sides to be joined together. The Multi Joiner now allows for this, and can be purchased in the shop.

⤴️ Conveyor Deliveries Upgrade

Until now, the conveyor belts in the delivery doors have not been upgradable. To make the process of upgrading these belts simpler, I've added two new tiers to the "Conveyor Deliveries" upgrade, in the Upgrades tab, which increments all belts in all delivery doors to levels 2 and 3 when upgraded.

📦 Pallets Should Now Save Correctly

Pretty simple, Pallets should now save the parcels and shop deliveries that are attached to them after sleeping or exiting the game!

✨ Features

Added a new "Multi Joiner" conveyor belt, which joins three streams of parcels into one.

Added two new tiers to the "Conveyor Deliveries" upgrade, allowing delivery door belts to be upgraded to levels 2 & 3

Parcels and shop deliveries now save to pallets when sleeping or exiting the game

Added support for four new community-requested languages: Italian, Japanese, Korean and Russian

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed the "N/A criteria invalid" bug - thanks @Yangster for providing reproduction steps for this one!

Added missing ceiling and wall pieces into later warehouse tier bays

Fixed collisions under delivery doors which caused small parcels to get stuck under the doors, blocking conveyors from moving

Fixed missing translations in various languages

Parcels now spawn directly on conveyor belts in delivery bays, more sensibly spaced apart, to prevent the physics system from forcing them to be thrown around in the delivery bays

Fixed font/UI scaling issues on the tablet for certain languages with longer character lengths

Added missing directional arrows to sticker checker conveyors

Allowed contents inspection diverter conveyors to be painted

🤏 Tweaks

Added better support for CJK characters

❤️ Thank you for 1000+ Steam Reviews!

Thank you so much for getting Parcel Simulator to over 1000+ reviews on Steam! I appreciate you taking the time to leave a review, it means a lot to me and helps me understand where the pain-points are in the game. All of the feedback, through both Steam reviews and the various feedback channels/forums, is being processed and will be used to organise future updates.

📅 Up Next

I'm still investigating the bug which causes parcels to sometimes be incorrectly categorised by scanners, or being pre-approved/denied incorrectly. If anyone has consistent reproduction steps, please let me know below or send a message in the Discord server! I appreciate this is a super annoying one, but I am working on it!

I'm also hoping to have the bridges operating a bit more nicely in the next update, such that they behave like three conveyor pieces rather than just one.

🌐 Links

Here are some links to social platforms where you can connect with me:

Bluesky Discord YouTube

💡Community Screenshots

Here are some awesome screenshots kindly shared by members of the Discord server:

Thanks!

-- Dan