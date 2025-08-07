Early Access .8018
This update may seem a bit smaller but translations are no joke of a feature to implement. Note* These translations were not professionally done. Because of the massive amount of text in game, I was not able to financially handle it. For this I apologize.
I have a few discord users helping comb through the translations, if anyone has any issues, wants too help please don't hesitate too reach out and I'll get them fixed!
--- Features ---
- Translations (Simplified Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russia, Spanish)
--- Other Changes ---
- All plots created have a chance to give worms (not just the center 1) with shovel upgraded
- Worm chance increased from 5% to 10% when using shovel
- Tutorial quests : Find bait, Fishing, Fish grinder, Firepit cooking, Heal w/ Items
- "Grind All" button added to grinder
- PVP points given when winning clamped to 5 lowest (previous 0)
--- Items ---
- Fish Grinder (Creates cookable fish meat)
- Fish Meat, Grilled fish
--- Bugs ---
- Auto player sign-in issues not allowing cloud saving
- Incubator top part showing up in front of large items near it
- Town Job achievements not activating
- Job board complete and item image open when no jobs left
