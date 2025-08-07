 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514496 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .8018

This update may seem a bit smaller but translations are no joke of a feature to implement. Note* These translations were not professionally done. Because of the massive amount of text in game, I was not able to financially handle it. For this I apologize.

I have a few discord users helping comb through the translations, if anyone has any issues, wants too help please don't hesitate too reach out and I'll get them fixed!

--- Features ---

- Translations (Simplified Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russia, Spanish)

--- Other Changes ---

- All plots created have a chance to give worms (not just the center 1) with shovel upgraded

- Worm chance increased from 5% to 10% when using shovel

- Tutorial quests : Find bait, Fishing, Fish grinder, Firepit cooking, Heal w/ Items

- "Grind All" button added to grinder

- PVP points given when winning clamped to 5 lowest (previous 0)

--- Items ---

- Fish Grinder (Creates cookable fish meat)

- Fish Meat, Grilled fish

--- Bugs ---

- Auto player sign-in issues not allowing cloud saving

- Incubator top part showing up in front of large items near it

- Town Job achievements not activating

- Job board complete and item image open when no jobs left

Changed files in this update

