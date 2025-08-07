 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514487 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where new hints could be displayed again, even if the player closed them.
Fixed a bug where the achievement for getting all the cores couldn't work.
Fixed a bug where miners could endlessly switch between priority orders.
Fixed the achievement "Safety First", which could trigger improperly.
Fixed issues with the input binding "Patrol".
Fixed the Swarnub's shooting speed parameter.
Fixed a bug where minerals dropped from the boss could be destroyed during drilling.
Fixed a bug where a spore could spawn a block at the position of a moving live block.
Fixed a bug where the game could rarely crash when issuing a mining order on a block.
Fixed a bug where the same event could occasionally occur two times in a row.

