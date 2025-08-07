The first hotfix addresses most of the reported issues, and we're working on another patch that will be released later today.
A fix for the demo save bug, which causes the game to become unresponsive in the menu, is also in production.
Thank you for your ongoing feedback!
Hotfix for THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake
