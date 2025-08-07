 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19514484 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:19:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community




The first hotfix addresses most of the reported issues, and we're working on another patch that will be released later today.

A fix for the demo save bug, which causes the game to become unresponsive in the menu, is also in production.

Thank you for your ongoing feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376691
