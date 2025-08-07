 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514413 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Corrected numerous instances of incorrect translations for homographs (words with the same spelling but different meanings) when looking up single words during dialogues.

- Fixed an issue that could block player movement when using mouse navigation to reach an out-of-bounds location.

Changed files in this update

