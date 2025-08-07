- Corrected numerous instances of incorrect translations for homographs (words with the same spelling but different meanings) when looking up single words during dialogues.
- Fixed an issue that could block player movement when using mouse navigation to reach an out-of-bounds location.
Hot Fix July 8th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3428791
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3428792
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update