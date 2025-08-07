 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514345 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can move and resize the Blessing UI now.
  • When resizing the shop windows the buy buttons should stay visible until there's no more space. It's not perfect but it should be better.
  • Blessing of Space and Time changed from 1.5x to 1.35x speed upgrade. Also removed the Essence Gain multiplier from it and reduced the base cash value gain from 2x to 1.5x. (Let's be real it was overpowered)


Also did some work on localization but it's not available in the game yet. Not sure if I'll put it in as it seems to be a huge pain to maintain all the translations. If I leave things in English I can quickly add and change things without having to update 5 or 6 different languages. I'll probably wait until later when I know things won't be changing.

Changed files in this update

