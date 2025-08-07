- You can now wear double holsters.
- One new accentuation option.
- -- Now available for long neck, heterochromia and huge nose.
- Suspenders can now contribute to visible underwear if you have them showing.
- Moved the Waist cincher to the Accessories slot, and also created a concealed version.
- Tweaked some item prices.
- Some additional electronic parts (not all usable yet).
- Reworked sorting electronic components.
- Reorganised the inventory a little.
- You can get your work back at Shannon's if you quit (but not if you were fired).
- Another fix for Talking to Marie sometimes being blank.
- Fixed a problem with Gender shift? not being usable.
- Fixed another problem with Obsessed... was too obsessed.
- Fixed some pendants not being wearable.
- Fixed some tattoo styles displaying the wrong belly image.
- Fixed not always being able to accentuate features properly.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!
Minor update
Update notes via Steam Community
