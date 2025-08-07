 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514344 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can now wear double holsters.
  • One new accentuation option.
  • -- Now available for long neck, heterochromia and huge nose.
  • Suspenders can now contribute to visible underwear if you have them showing.
  • Moved the Waist cincher to the Accessories slot, and also created a concealed version.

  • Tweaked some item prices.
  • Some additional electronic parts (not all usable yet).
  • Reworked sorting electronic components.
  • Reorganised the inventory a little.

  • You can get your work back at Shannon's if you quit (but not if you were fired).

  • Another fix for Talking to Marie sometimes being blank.
  • Fixed a problem with Gender shift? not being usable.
  • Fixed another problem with Obsessed... was too obsessed.
  • Fixed some pendants not being wearable.
  • Fixed some tattoo styles displaying the wrong belly image.
  • Fixed not always being able to accentuate features properly.
  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

