- Drink from rivers without stepping in
- Item detection is more forgiving
- Hold E to open backpacks and cooking pots
- Map opens with M if quickslotted
- More precise item placement with R
- Destroyed furniture burns longer
World & Environment
- Storms can now break boarded-up windows
- New interest points near logging cabins
- Pots near starter cabin are now pickupable
- Lowered default indoor temperature
- Added new cliffs
Items & Inventory
- Spoiled food and torn clothing can appear
- Torn clothing is less effective
- Balanced high-tier clothing spawns
- Reduced burnable items; removed prefab fireplaces
- Milk jugs now make sound when refilled
- Hammer, refillables, and ferro rod show correct crosshair icons
UI & Visuals
- Poison icon added
- Fingers blacken in harsh conditions
- Boots no longer vanish while crouching
- Fixed inspection bugs and item visuals
- Purple floppy disk correctly labeled
- Fixed player rotation at game start
Survival
- New fever system: extreme temperatures can trigger fever, increasing thirst and temperature sensitivity
Misc
- Updated translations
- General UI text improvements
