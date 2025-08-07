 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514334 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Interactions & Gameplay
  • Drink from rivers without stepping in
  • Item detection is more forgiving
  • Hold E to open backpacks and cooking pots
  • Map opens with M if quickslotted
  • More precise item placement with R
  • Destroyed furniture burns longer

World & Environment
  • Storms can now break boarded-up windows
  • New interest points near logging cabins
  • Pots near starter cabin are now pickupable
  • Lowered default indoor temperature
  • Added new cliffs

Items & Inventory
  • Spoiled food and torn clothing can appear
  • Torn clothing is less effective
  • Balanced high-tier clothing spawns
  • Reduced burnable items; removed prefab fireplaces
  • Milk jugs now make sound when refilled
  • Hammer, refillables, and ferro rod show correct crosshair icons

UI & Visuals
  • Poison icon added
  • Fingers blacken in harsh conditions
  • Boots no longer vanish while crouching
  • Fixed inspection bugs and item visuals
  • Purple floppy disk correctly labeled
  • Fixed player rotation at game start

Survival
  • New fever system: extreme temperatures can trigger fever, increasing thirst and temperature sensitivity

Misc
  • Updated translations
  • General UI text improvements

