7 August 2025 Build 19514331
Update notes via Steam Community

<Update>

  • The issue where Portuguese was not displayed in the options has been fixed.

  • The issue where some text changed to incorrect strings when changing the language in the options has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935101
  • Loading history…
