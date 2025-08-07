

Hi everyone!

It’s been a crazy week for Day of the Shell! After the game’s release, we’ve been overwhelmed by all the positive reactions from the community… But we also realized that the game had some severe content and balancing issues. Since then, we’ve been hard at work to improve Day of the Shell and bring you the best experience ever!



As you might guess, releasing new content requires time, we're working on it! But we still wanted to release changes that would benefit the game as soon as possible, along with fixing bugs that we've caught (or that you've caught and reported - thanks again for this!)

For this first patch, we’re mostly focusing on the balance of powers and relics, to prevent new players from building game-breaking combos and winning their first run by accident. Don’t get us wrong : there are still some crazy combos in the game… But you’ll have to work a bit harder to find them!



We’re also adding a bunch of bugfixes and quality of life improvements, as well as some game settings that a lot of people requested.

Thank you for your trust and your patience, we’ll be back very soon with a new update - adding more maps, weapons, and enemies to the game!



Please find the full patchnote below :



Patch v1.0.15 - Balancing and bug fixes



Balance changes



Nerfs

Damage multipliers (x2dmg, crit etc.) Damage multipliers now stack additively, not multiplicatively (stacking two x2 effects on top of each other will now deal x3 damage, instead of x4)

Some effects can no longer appear as common powers. They will only appear as rare (with their base stats) or epic (with their former rare stats). The affected powers are: Enchanted Coin (+1dmg per 100 coins) Pendant of Pride (+1dmg when you skip a power) Idol of Winter (x2dmg against frozen enemies) Edelweiss (x2dmg if you have a precision bonus) Frost Feather (freeze enemies on hit if you have a precision bonus) Ring of Rampage (play again after defeating an enemy) Stone of Greed (+10% freeze chance per 100 coins) Skull of Lektraz (+1dmg when you upgrade a power)

Stone of Greed (+20% freeze chance per 100 coins) +20% -> +10% Freeze chance caps at 80% (for this power)

Broken Watch (+1 freeze duration) Can’t be upgraded Doesn’t affect bosses

Slow Breathing (+40% precision on your next attack after waiting) +40% -> +30%

Frost Missile (+3dmg to enemies 4+ tiles away) +3dmg -> +2dmg

High Focus (+30% precision against enemies 4+ tiles away) +30% -> +20%

Necklace of Storms (+30% chance of chain lightning) Chain lightning chance caps at 80%



Buffs

Shotgun 3dmg -> 4dmg

Collisions 3dmg -> 5dmg Collisions between units now damage both units

Shields No longer disappear when playing extra turns (eg: after picking up a play-again feather)

Pendant of Mayhem (for the first 5 turns of each level, attacks explode) Misses now also explode

Inner Fire (+2dmg if you have <3 health) +2 dmg -> +4dmg

Strider Boots (+2 movement for 1 turn after picking up a collectible) +2 movement -> +3 movement

Elixir of Swiftness (+1 movement for 1 turn after each kill) +1 movement -> +2 movement

Helm of the Thunder Bird (25% chance of play-again feather drops when defeating enemies) 25% -> 30%

Arc-Blade (25% lightning bolt chance after you damage an enemy) 25% -> 30%







Other balance changes

Gunsmith’s stand Greatly reduced the price of every weapon upgrade First rank costs 1 soul per upgrade, later ranks are about half their former price

Favourite weapon Now always changes between runs

Calamity mode Enemy health bonus and rewards : +30% / rank -> +25% / rank Calamity mode gives bonus boss souls, with correct feedback in the menu Add calamity counter at the top of the HUD

“On kill” triggers (eg: Golden Spyglass, Ring of Rampage) No longer triggers on revived and summoned enemies (shown with a “ghost” icon above their head)

Powers & relics RNG Power upgrades and indirect power upgrades (like chain lightning) appear more often in shops and rewards

Smuggler’s shop upgrades (Rune of Choice) : The 4th, 5th and 6th items are now more expensive (+50% / +100% / +150%)





Settings

Add V-Sync Prevents screen tearing

Add lock cursor Toggles whether your cursor is locked inside the game’s window while in combat Cursor is now always unlocked while not in combat

Add screen selection Switches the screen the game displays on

Camera orientation reset Set to “never” by default

Full screen Set to “false” by default





Major fixes

Rare and epic items now display correctly in the smuggler’s shop

Achievement Faster Than Lightning will now trigger correctly after 5 enemies have missed you

Skeleton bones can now be selected correctly with a gamepad

Fixes and improvements to music and SFX

Add analytics The game now sends us gameplay data to help us with balancing and analysis for the next updates We’re GDPR-compliant though, we keep it to ourselves and we don’t collect any personal info!

Disabled the blurring post process in shop menus - you can now see the huntress’s outfit in the fitting room!



Minor fixes

Fix incorrect collider on map Chasm W2

Fix music issues when entering a smuggler level from the main menu

Fix Stone of Greed scaling with levels and coins

Fix hell levels spawning issues when walking over an enemy’s spawning tile

Fix some inconsistencies with cursor visibility

Fix achievement unlocking for Swiss Knife and Full Arsenal

Fix player locked in the air when clicking tiles quickly at the end of a level

Fix collision bug with some props in hell levels

Fix delays caused by some powers when no enemies are around

Thanks for reading this far, stay tuned for more updates very soon!

Good luck huntress, you’ll need it…

- Duper Games & Goblinz Publishing