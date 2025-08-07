 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514305
Update notes via Steam Community


Hi everyone! 

It’s been a crazy week for Day of the Shell! After the game’s release, we’ve been overwhelmed by all the positive reactions from the community… But we also realized that the game had some severe content and balancing issues. Since then, we’ve been hard at work to improve Day of the Shell and bring you the best experience ever!

As you might guess, releasing new content requires time, we're working on it! But we still wanted to release changes that would benefit the game as soon as possible, along with fixing bugs that we've caught (or that you've caught and reported - thanks again for this!)

For this first patch, we’re mostly focusing on the balance of powers and relics, to prevent new players from building game-breaking combos and winning their first run by accident. Don’t get us wrong : there are still some crazy combos in the game… But you’ll have to work a bit harder to find them! 

We’re also adding a bunch of bugfixes and quality of life improvements, as well as some game settings that a lot of people requested.

Thank you for your trust and your patience, we’ll be back very soon with a new update - adding more maps, weapons, and enemies to the game!


Please find the full patchnote below :

Patch v1.0.15 - Balancing and bug fixes

Balance changes

Nerfs

  • Damage multipliers (x2dmg, crit etc.)

    • Damage multipliers now stack additively, not multiplicatively

    • (stacking two x2 effects on top of each other will now deal x3 damage, instead of x4)

  • Some effects can no longer appear as common powers. They will only appear as rare (with their base stats) or epic (with their former rare stats). The affected powers are:

    • Enchanted Coin (+1dmg per 100 coins)

    • Pendant of Pride (+1dmg when you skip a power)

    • Idol of Winter (x2dmg against frozen enemies)

    • Edelweiss (x2dmg if you have a precision bonus)

    • Frost Feather (freeze enemies on hit if you have a precision bonus)

    • Ring of Rampage (play again after defeating an enemy)

    • Stone of Greed (+10% freeze chance per 100 coins)

    • Skull of Lektraz (+1dmg when you upgrade a power)

  • Stone of Greed (+20% freeze chance per 100 coins)

    • +20% -> +10%

    • Freeze chance caps at 80% (for this power)

  • Broken Watch (+1 freeze duration)

    • Can’t be upgraded

    • Doesn’t affect bosses

  • Slow Breathing (+40% precision on your next attack after waiting)

    • +40% -> +30%

  • Frost Missile (+3dmg to enemies 4+ tiles away)

    • +3dmg -> +2dmg

  • High Focus (+30% precision against enemies 4+ tiles away)

    • +30% -> +20%

  • Necklace of Storms (+30% chance of chain lightning)

    • Chain lightning chance caps at 80%

Buffs

  • Shotgun

    • 3dmg -> 4dmg

  • Collisions

    • 3dmg -> 5dmg

    • Collisions between units now damage both units

  • Shields

    • No longer disappear when playing extra turns (eg: after picking up a play-again feather)

  • Pendant of Mayhem (for the first 5 turns of each level, attacks explode)

    • Misses now also explode

  • Inner Fire (+2dmg if you have <3 health)

    • +2 dmg -> +4dmg

  • Strider Boots (+2 movement for 1 turn after picking up a collectible)

    • +2 movement -> +3 movement

  • Elixir of Swiftness (+1 movement for 1 turn after each kill)

    • +1 movement -> +2 movement

  • Helm of the Thunder Bird (25% chance of play-again feather drops when defeating enemies)

    • 25% -> 30%

  • Arc-Blade (25% lightning bolt chance after you damage an enemy)

    • 25% -> 30%


Other balance changes

  • Gunsmith’s stand

    • Greatly reduced the price of every weapon upgrade

    • First rank costs 1 soul per upgrade, later ranks are about half their former price

  • Favourite weapon

    • Now always changes between runs

  • Calamity mode

    • Enemy health bonus and rewards : +30% / rank -> +25% / rank

    • Calamity mode gives bonus boss souls, with correct feedback in the menu

    • Add calamity counter at the top of the HUD

  • “On kill” triggers (eg:  Golden Spyglass, Ring of Rampage)

    • No longer triggers on revived and summoned enemies

    • (shown with a “ghost” icon above their head)

  • Powers & relics RNG

    • Power upgrades and indirect power upgrades (like chain lightning) appear more often in shops and rewards

  • Smuggler’s shop upgrades (Rune of Choice) :

    • The 4th, 5th and 6th items are now more expensive (+50% / +100% / +150%)


Settings

  • Add V-Sync

    • Prevents screen tearing

  • Add lock cursor

    • Toggles whether your cursor is locked inside the game’s window while in combat

    • Cursor is now always unlocked while not in combat

  • Add screen selection

    • Switches the screen the game displays on

  • Camera orientation reset

    • Set to “never” by default

  • Full screen

    • Set to “false” by default


Major fixes

  • Rare and epic items now display correctly in the smuggler’s shop

  • Achievement Faster Than Lightning will now trigger correctly after 5 enemies have missed you

  • Skeleton bones can now be selected correctly with a gamepad

  • Fixes and improvements to music and SFX

  • Add analytics

    • The game now sends us gameplay data to help us with balancing and analysis for the next updates

    • We’re GDPR-compliant though, we keep it to ourselves and we don’t collect any personal info!

  • Disabled the blurring post process in shop menus - you can now see the huntress’s outfit in the fitting room!


Minor fixes

  • Fix incorrect collider on map Chasm W2

  • Fix music issues when entering a smuggler level from the main menu

  • Fix Stone of Greed scaling with levels and coins

  • Fix hell levels spawning issues when walking over an enemy’s spawning tile

  • Fix some inconsistencies with cursor visibility

  • Fix achievement unlocking for Swiss Knife and Full Arsenal

  • Fix player locked in the air when clicking tiles quickly at the end of a level

  • Fix collision bug with some props in hell levels

  • Fix delays caused by some powers when no enemies are around

Thanks for reading this far, stay tuned for more updates very soon! 

Good luck huntress, you’ll need it…

- Duper Games & Goblinz Publishing

