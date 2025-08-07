Hi folks!!

I'm super excited for today's update, so let's jump straight into it!

Introducing the new Balatro-themed map!

In other words, Rusty's Jimbo's Retirement!

The new map has complete character swaps, new houses, and a brand-new mechanic: harvesting crops spawns poker cards that can be played for spare parts.

Just like in the previous crossover, I wanted to take a specific mechanic from Balatro and try to squeeze it into Rusty's. I had to do something with poker cards and the joker effects!

How does it work?

Normally, when you harvest a crop, you are rewarded with a small amount of spare parts instantly.

Now, when you harvest a crop, those spare parts are automatically played in a poker hand, and the joker will apply its effect to the result.

It's pretty OP, so we had to adjust some prices from the normal base game.

Create a new savefile to access the new farm!

I'm super pleased with how this collab turned out, especially with how the poker mechanics are implemented into the game ːorange_heartː

If you haven't played Balatro yet, I wholeheartedly recommend it. It is truly one of a kind, and it actually has nothing to do with gambling (if you were worried about that!)

If you own Rusty, you can get an additional -10% off of Balatro, and vice-versa.

My little brother made a game all by himself!

Okay okay, I might have helped here and there with a few things but he did do like 95% of the work! I'm very impressed with how fast he picked up coding in Unity's game engine, plus the visuals look absolutely amazing - it really makes you want to decorate.

Skatehouse is a simplified version of a shop simulator with some idle mechanics. It's his first game, and I'd really appreciate it if you showed him some love and checked it out ːorange_heartː

Proud big brother moment!!

That's it for today folks, I hope you enjoy the new Balatro map!