Hi everyone!

Version 1.1 of Toni Island Adventure launched yesterday, but we quickly found a bug that caused Toni to become invisible when entering his tent. This patch fixes the issue.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, especially to those who may have lost their save files with the last update. Thanks again for your patience and support!

If you run into any bugs, typos, or other issues, feel free to email us at hello@frolicstudio.fun.

– Guigo 🐾

Game Dev, Frolic Studio