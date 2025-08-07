 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514257 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Version 1.1 of Toni Island Adventure launched yesterday, but we quickly found a bug that caused Toni to become invisible when entering his tent. This patch fixes the issue.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, especially to those who may have lost their save files with the last update. Thanks again for your patience and support!

If you run into any bugs, typos, or other issues, feel free to email us at hello@frolicstudio.fun.

– Guigo 🐾

Game Dev, Frolic Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitPortuguese - Brazil Depot 2908831
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitPortuguese - Brazil Depot 2908832
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2908833
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2908834
  • Loading history…
