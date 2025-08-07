Hey everyone!
Over the past few months, we’ve received a lot of feedback from you (our amazing players), and we’ve heard a recurring theme: the ending of Lust Academy left some of you with unanswered questions.
So… we’ve decided to fix that.
Today, we’re releasing the major update, which adds even more depth to the story and gives you a clearer picture of what really happened at the end of your magical journey.
Consider it our way of saying thanks for sticking with us and for caring enough to share your thoughts.
What's new in:
15 brand new mini scenes
Around 200 new renders
Bug fixes and minor improvements
Enjoy the new content, and don’t hesitate to drop us a line, change a review, or leave your thoughts in the discussions!
Love,
Bear in the Night Team
Changed files in this update