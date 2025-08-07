Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hey everyone!

Over the past few months, we’ve received a lot of feedback from you (our amazing players), and we’ve heard a recurring theme: the ending of Lust Academy left some of you with unanswered questions.

So… we’ve decided to fix that.

Today, we’re releasing the major update, which adds even more depth to the story and gives you a clearer picture of what really happened at the end of your magical journey.

Consider it our way of saying thanks for sticking with us and for caring enough to share your thoughts.

What's new in:

15 brand new mini scenes

Around 200 new renders

Bug fixes and minor improvements

Enjoy the new content, and don’t hesitate to drop us a line, change a review, or leave your thoughts in the discussions!

Love,

Bear in the Night Team