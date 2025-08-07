 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 The First Descendant Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19514231 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone!

Over the past few months, we’ve received a lot of feedback from you (our amazing players), and we’ve heard a recurring theme: the ending of Lust Academy left some of you with unanswered questions.

So… we’ve decided to fix that.

Today, we’re releasing the major update, which adds even more depth to the story and gives you a clearer picture of what really happened at the end of your magical journey.

Consider it our way of saying thanks for sticking with us and for caring enough to share your thoughts.

What's new in:

  • 15 brand new mini scenes

  • Around 200 new renders

  • Bug fixes and minor improvements

Enjoy the new content, and don’t hesitate to drop us a line, change a review, or leave your thoughts in the discussions!

Love,
Bear in the Night Team

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3230992
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link