7 August 2025 Build 19514193 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed a bug where the quick bar didn't refresh after obtaining an item from a workbench.
2. Fixed a bug where the mouse would hide while interacting with the workbench.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3070341
