7 August 2025 Build 19514189 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update v0.33 is live!

Additions

o   Added: surrounding scenery of the main level. Added 4 tunnel sections for visual hiding of the traffic system spawning and destroying vehicles.

o   Added: in the publishing options menu, the selected staff status is now visible.

o   Added: in the publishing options menu, the selected staff can now be focused on directly. Also added a sprite of the selected NPC and a visual indicator to show the status of the selected NPC.

o   Added: in the merchandise order setup, the delivery status has been added to better visualize and indicate if a new order can be placed or not.

Changes

o   Changed: increased the threshold for merchandise sales dropping from 1 to 3 years.

o   Changed: the scenery balloon spawn and destination points to fit the scenery better.

o   Changed: minor UI changes to the project cancel confirmation panel.

o   Changed: When closing the new project menu, the name of the project will now reset properly.

Bugs and issues

o   Fixed: a bug that would allow the player to publish an empty sequel or DLC project type, crashing the game. Added a default entry of ‘no project selected’ for all project types.

o   Fixed: missing color customization functionality on some UI panels.

o   Fixed: a bug preventing other staff members then the main player character to print a game report.

o   Fixed: correct a visual clipping issue with a monitor object in the marketing room.

o   Fixed: a bug where the server capacities were set incorrectly when loading a saved file.

Changed files in this update

