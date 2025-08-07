v3.1 Release Notes
• Fixed Crash Issues: Resolved various problems causing the application to crash unexpectedly.
• Resolved Double-Click Bug: Corrected an issue where a single click was sometimes registered as two clicks.
• Addressed Unintended Key Bindings: Fixed the problem of the application sending unintended key presses after assigning a new key.
• Improved Modifier Key Reliability: Enhanced the stability and accuracy of modifier key (e.g., Shift, Ctrl, Alt) transmissions.
v3.1 Released!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3794821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update