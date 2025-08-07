 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514183
Update notes via Steam Community
v3.1 Release Notes

• Fixed Crash Issues: Resolved various problems causing the application to crash unexpectedly.

• Resolved Double-Click Bug: Corrected an issue where a single click was sometimes registered as two clicks.

• Addressed Unintended Key Bindings: Fixed the problem of the application sending unintended key presses after assigning a new key.

• Improved Modifier Key Reliability: Enhanced the stability and accuracy of modifier key (e.g., Shift, Ctrl, Alt) transmissions.

