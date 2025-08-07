 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19514081 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧈 v0.9.3 Released - The Great Smoothening

Long time no transmission, pilots! This update is all about performance. If your framerate doesn’t feel like it’s gliding across ice, I failed my ancestors. Test it, break it, report it - and keep the feedback coming!

🛠️ Optimization Overdrive

  • Moved bullet and crystal logic into optimized pools - no more freeloading particles clogging up memory.

  • Centralized bullet processing so your PC doesn't cry every time you shoot 600 homing missles.

  • Crystals now spawn, magnetize, and sparkle without dragging the framerate into the void.

  • Fixed a nasty tween memory leak (I’m looking at you, rogue animations).

  • Set up proper collision masks because crashing into invisible things is only fun in real life.

🪲 Bug Hunt & Balance Patch

  • Fixed fast bullet bugs, crystal collection freeze, and more debug errors than I want to admit.

  • Gave EXTREME mode the balance pass it deserved. It’s still brutal, but now in a fair way (kind of)... well not really :) But better ... kind of :)

  • Sounds and labels for crystals now chill out thanks to throttling, because apparently too much bling is a problem.

  • Removed debug junk that’s been squatting in the codebase since 0.1.

👨‍🚀 Over and out
- Boldi

