🧈 v0.9.3 Released - The Great Smoothening

Long time no transmission, pilots! This update is all about performance. If your framerate doesn’t feel like it’s gliding across ice, I failed my ancestors. Test it, break it, report it - and keep the feedback coming!

🛠️ Optimization Overdrive

Moved bullet and crystal logic into optimized pools - no more freeloading particles clogging up memory.

Centralized bullet processing so your PC doesn't cry every time you shoot 600 homing missles.

Crystals now spawn, magnetize, and sparkle without dragging the framerate into the void.

Fixed a nasty tween memory leak (I’m looking at you, rogue animations).

Set up proper collision masks because crashing into invisible things is only fun in real life.

🪲 Bug Hunt & Balance Patch

Fixed fast bullet bugs, crystal collection freeze, and more debug errors than I want to admit.

Gave EXTREME mode the balance pass it deserved. It’s still brutal, but now in a fair way (kind of)... well not really :) But better ... kind of :)

Sounds and labels for crystals now chill out thanks to throttling , because apparently too much bling is a problem.

Removed debug junk that’s been squatting in the codebase since 0.1.



👨‍🚀 Over and out

- Boldi