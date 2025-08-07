Hello Car Dealers!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

restored proper functionality for car lifts



fixed a bug that caused delivery vehicles to duplicate when loading saved games



fixed tooltip interaction for pulling the fuel gun at gas stations



🚗 New Car!

In today's devlog, we're revealing a brand-new vehicle that's just about to hit the game - but before that, check out the latest hotfix:Meet the Phantom Cortega, coming to the game in just a few days!The Phantom Cortega debuted in 1975 as Phantom's first entry into the personal luxury coupe segment. With its bold design, chrome accents, and smooth, comfortable ride, the Cortega combined style and comfort with the reliability the Phantom brand was known for.