Hello Car Dealers!In today’s devlog, we’re revealing a brand-new vehicle that’s just about to hit the game - but before that, check out the latest hotfix:
🛠️ Patch Notes:
- restored proper functionality for car lifts
- fixed a bug that caused delivery vehicles to duplicate when loading saved games
- fixed tooltip interaction for pulling the fuel gun at gas stations
🚗 New Car!Meet the Phantom Cortega, coming to the game in just a few days!
The Phantom Cortega debuted in 1975 as Phantom’s first entry into the personal luxury coupe segment. With its bold design, chrome accents, and smooth, comfortable ride, the Cortega combined style and comfort with the reliability the Phantom brand was known for.
💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!
We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
P.S. Our friends at Mind Control Games are launching a new promo today as part of the Tiny Teams Sale! Also, a reminder that Cash Cleaner Simulator is available in a bundle with Car Dealer Simulator!
