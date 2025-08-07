 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19513930 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Car Dealers!

In today’s devlog, we’re revealing a brand-new vehicle that’s just about to hit the game - but before that, check out the latest hotfix:

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • restored proper functionality for car lifts
  • fixed a bug that caused delivery vehicles to duplicate when loading saved games
  • fixed tooltip interaction for pulling the fuel gun at gas stations


🚗 New Car!

Meet the Phantom Cortega, coming to the game in just a few days!





The Phantom Cortega debuted in 1975 as Phantom’s first entry into the personal luxury coupe segment. With its bold design, chrome accents, and smooth, comfortable ride, the Cortega combined style and comfort with the reliability the Phantom brand was known for.

💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/




P.S. Our friends at Mind Control Games are launching a new promo today as part of the Tiny Teams Sale! Also, a reminder that Cash Cleaner Simulator is available in a bundle with Car Dealer Simulator!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link