7 August 2025 Build 19513925 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed a bug where some icons' Chinese names only displayed an exclamation mark due to missing Chinese characters!
2. Fixed a bug where after deleting an icon, right-clicking the map and selecting "Open All" would still open the deleted file!
3. Automatically hibernates when a full-screen app is detected!

