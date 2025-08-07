1. Fixed a bug where some icons' Chinese names only displayed an exclamation mark due to missing Chinese characters!
2. Fixed a bug where after deleting an icon, right-clicking the map and selecting "Open All" would still open the deleted file!
3. Automatically hibernates when a full-screen app is detected!
Update on the evening of August 7, 2025 (bug fixes and optimizations)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update