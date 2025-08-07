 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513887 Edited 7 August 2025 – 13:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the terrain of small towns in the western region
  2. Optimize the fragmented experience of some scenery in western towns
  3. Fine tune the properties of certain necklaces
  4. Add 3 new bows
  5. Optimize data loading

