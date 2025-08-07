v1.10.2
Fixes:
-Fixed an issue related to Decoys and the new implementation of damage number texts
-Fixed an issue where Scrap Blaster wasn't benefitting from Knockback as advertised
August 7th 2025 - Patch 1.10.2 - Bugfixes (again)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2800841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update