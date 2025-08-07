 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513876 Edited 7 August 2025 – 13:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.10.2

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue related to Decoys and the new implementation of damage number texts
-Fixed an issue where Scrap Blaster wasn't benefitting from Knockback as advertised

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2800841
